Eternal love: she had an accident, she was in a coma for more than three decades and he went to visit her every day

Ángelo Farina and Miriam Visintin got married in 1990 and the following year an unexpected misfortune occurred: the woman was victim of a car accident that left her in a coma for a span of 31 years, until his death last Thursday from a lung condition. For more than three decades her husband proved to be an example of fidelity and commitment, since he accompanied his partner until the end. “I decided to stay there with her, forever, until the last of her days, she continued to be my wife,” Angelo said.

At the time of the fatal accident that occurred on Christmas Eve 1991, she was driving a Fiat through the town of Mussolentin the province of Vicenza, in northern Italy. The ground was slippery because part of the surface was frozen and Miriam lost control of the vehicle.

Angelo Farina and Miriam Visintin, husband and wife. Photos: The Republic

After the episode, he was “in a state that medicine defines as apallic coma“, as described by Farina in statements to the Italian newspaper The Republic. “After the accident, his brain was 95% compromised”Miriam’s husband recalled.

Since then, the life of the injured woman changed radically: she passed in a coma for the rest of his life. Fortunately, Angelo Farina he stood firm by her side and visited her with exemplary punctualityexcept for the two years in which the visiting regime was restricted due to confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These last 40 days were terrible: first a pleural effusion, then a series of complications and even two cardiac arrests,” explained the man in dialogue with The Republic.

“If the same thing happened again, I would do it all over again”expressed the protagonist of this eternal love story.

Two months before dying, the woman had been transferred to the San Bassiano hospital.

Moving story: “She continued to be my wife”

The subject did not hide his impotence in the face of what happened: “He was very angry inside. She was a beautiful, good and special girl who shouldn’t have ended up like this.”.

According to Ángelo’s account in the Italian media, he appeared before his wife at lunchtime and on some occasions he also did so at dinner time, where he was allowed to stay longer with his beloved.

“I talked to her, told her the events of the day”the man stated.

Although the doctors affirmed that the patient did not present signs of brain activity, Ángelo Farina assured that he could capture a little gesture on Miriam’s face when I visited her.

Two of Miriam’s sisters and her mother also attended, according to Farina’s testimony.

In parallel, the man decided to rebuild his life with a woman who “knew how to be by my side delicately, without ever opposing anything that referred to Miriam,” he explained.

CA/ED