Étienne Chambaud and the sanctification of corporeity

Listen to the audio version of the article

How to deal with a visit to an international art fair with awareness and method? I asked myself this on the occasion of Miart 2023, the 27th edition of the most prestigious modern and contemporary art fair in Milan.

Similarly to the order of a library – on which the demiurge Roberto Calasso wrote admirable pages in his “How to order a library” (Adelphi, 2020) – the approach to an extensive and articulated exhibition like Miart also imposes choices – styles of visit, systematic or instinctive, “encyclopedic” or “rhizomatic” orientations, which say a lot about the mindset of the visitor.

The Borgesian library

Although the organization has generously done its utmost in arranging the stands of the galleries according to an orderly and “mappable” numbering, it is perhaps preferable to consider the numbers of this arrangement cabalistically, or at most as runes, trying to get lost in the variety of proposals artistic as in a labyrinth, or in a library if we rely on the famous Borgesian metaphor. Working through analogies, associations and intuitions, a “subtle” cartography of the exhibited works is elaborated. Marvel takes the place of cataloguing, intensity of numbering.

Etienne Chambaud

From this eccentric angle, what strikes me among the heterogeneous works on display are the penetrating gazes emanating from the series “Uncreatures” (2021-2023), by the French artist Étienne Chambaud. Born in 1980, Chambaud is a cultured artist with an international outlook. His production has ranged in themes, techniques and styles along a multimedia conceptualism focused on topical issues, such as ecology and scientific challenges. In the series mentioned, Chambaud proposes a contemporary reinterpretation of the tradition of Orthodox icons: the artist recovers historical icons and intervenes in them, covering the holy figures with golden leaves. The wooden tables become golden backgrounds. With the exception of some symbolic components of the bodies represented: eyes, arms and hands which are oriented towards the viewer, conversing with his sight. Images emerge that are gazes of peace, invitations to inner realization, forms of symbolization of vital experience in the era of technological and virtualised presentism. Traditionally, the icons are characterized by a golden background, a symbol of the transcendent spatiality to which the sacred characters belong. Chambaud’s choice to reverse the use of gold, directly covering the bodies, can suggest different readings: a sanctification of corporeity – and, therefore, of an immanent spirituality? A search for new patterns to re-mythologise contemporary art? A performative dialectic in relation to the art of the past? What is certain is that the gazes of these “non-creatures” – actually uncreated figures, since icons, as Pavel Florensky teaches, are all symbolizations of the prototypical holy image, not created by human hands – allude to the mystery and lead the viewer in a dimension of questioning and disorientation of which our time, full of insane certainties and new dogmas, has an extreme urgency.