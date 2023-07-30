EU is to blame: Sylt’s crab food without crabs! | Regional

Sylt – It is THE social event on the celebrity island of Sylt – the high society highlight of the summer season!

The traditional crab food of the Hamburg entrepreneur Manfred Baumann (83) and his lovely wife Katharina (83)! This year, 186 handpicked VIPs were invited – including star presenter Johannes B. Kerner (58), techno legend HP Baxxter (59, came with new love Sara). Rental car queen Regine Sixt (80) and world star Vicky Leandros (70).

Star-Moderator Johannes B. Kerner

Scooter frontman HP Baxxter with his new love Sara. He previously played an open-air concert on Sylt. HP to BILD: “The mood was gigantic”

The crab meal took place for the 44th time, for the first time in the Kursaal in Wenningstedt – and for the first time without crabs!

Crayfish have been served with the traditional crayfish meal on Sylt for 44 years

I’m sorry, what? Yes! Manfred Baumann to BILD: “It was a wonderful evening with friends – however, due to EU regulations we had to do without the crabs, instead there were delicious shrimp and of course, as always, chanterelles and dumplings and red fruit jelly for dessert.”

The delicious alternative food: Argentinian redtail shrimp

Hanns-Christian Wirsich (43), director of the elegant “Hotel Stadt Hamburg” (Westerland), was able to get a replacement for the high society at the last second – 150 gross kilos of freshly caught Argentine redtail shrimp from the Atlantic.

World star Vicky Leandros enjoyed the evening

Among the guests: rental car queen Regine Sixt

Hanns-Christian Wirsich explains the cancer emergency as follows: “The crabs for the food should come from Turkey, but the weather there has not been as good as usual lately, the animals lacked warmth for growth. When importing live animals from non-EU countries, the goods are checked by customs and the veterinary office according to regulations. Animals that are too small may not be brought in. There was a risk that the animals would then be stuck in Hamburg and we wouldn’t get them to the island in time. That’s why our wholesaler advised us not to place an order. We then switched to the redtail shrimp.”

The Hamburg interior entrepreneur Ulrike Krages

With the sounds of the Hamburg pianist Jojo Wendt (58), the celebrities and entrepreneurs still enjoyed the evening at festive, red and white laid tables.

Manfred Baumann: “Everyone really enjoyed it. Guests have raved about the food with a view of the sea. We are looking forward to next year.”

HP Baxxter also raved! He to BILD: “It was wonderful days on Sylt. The crab meal at the Baumanns was a great evening – even without crabs!”

Air Berlin founder Joachim Hunold with girlfriend Pamela Dreisbach

