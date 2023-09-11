Eugenia Cauduro’s Heartfelt Farewell to Son Patricio as He Embarks on European Journey

Eugenia Cauduro Dedicates Emotional Words to Son as He Leaves for Europe

Popular Mexican actress Eugenia Cauduro has recently experienced a series of transformations in her life. Notably, she has lost a significant amount of weight, shedding 20 kilos to achieve a healthier physique. At 55 years old, Cauduro is also enjoying a successful and fulfilling professional career.

However, while her professional life thrives, Cauduro finds herself going through a bittersweet period in her family life. She has recently separated from one of her two children, who has embarked on a journey to Europe and will be away for an indefinite period of time.

Cauduro took to her social media platforms to share a heartfelt message addressed to her son, Patricio, who is reportedly staying in England. The “Abyss of Passion” and “Storm in Paradise” actress expressed her love and support for her 19-year-old son, while not disclosing the length of his stay abroad.

“Wherever you go, my heart accompanies you. May you be very happy, my love. Fly high with those big, strong wings that have been nurtured for 19 years. Life awaits you, have a safe trip,” wrote Cauduro alongside an emotional image featuring her and her son, who is the product of her relationship with husband Enrique Morán.

Aside from the heartfelt message on Instagram, the Mexican actress also shared a longer post in which she bid farewell to her son. Accompanied by a carousel of photos capturing their precious moments together, Cauduro expressed her pride and confidence in Patricio’s values and principles.

“Now is the time to embrace you, give you my blessing, and let you fly… To spread those strong wings that I have been shaping for 19 years, so that today you can take your first flight through your own skies,” wrote Cauduro.

She further urged her son to remain committed to his values and enjoy the freedom and independence that lie ahead. Cauduro has played a significant role in preparing him for this moment, believing in his capabilities and the wonderful person he has become.

Throughout the years, Cauduro has been a constant support and guide for her son, teaching him the necessary skills to navigate life independently and responsibly. She concluded her heartfelt message by reminding Patricio that he carries God in his heart and is loved by his family back in Mexico.

While Cauduro’s recent weight loss has garnered attention, she admits that the journey was not an easy one. In an interview with TVyNovelas magazine, Cauduro discussed the challenges she faced, including the use of weight loss pills and experiencing rebound effects. However, through changes in her habits, such as eating slowly and taking better care of her body, mind, and mood, she managed to achieve her desired result.

Cauduro’s love and dedication to her son shine through her emotional words as she bids him farewell. Despite the distance, their bond remains strong, and Cauduro is hopeful that her son will have a fulfilling and enriching experience in Europe.

