Eugenio Derbez detained in New York for gifting fan a watermelon

Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez found himself in a bizarre situation at the New York airport when he was detained by customs authorities over a strange gift he received from a fan. Derbez, who is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, was reportedly given a watermelon by a fan, whom he referred to as “Lady Watermelon.”

The incident, which took place at the airport, led to Derbez being “arrested,” according to reports from Mundo Deportivo and El Universal. The actor, known for his roles in films such as “Instructions Not Included” and “How to Be a Latin Lover,” was taken into custody by customs authorities, causing a stir among fans and media outlets.

Details about the nature of the gift and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been fully disclosed, but the situation has sparked widespread interest and speculation. Reports from El Diario NY and Infobae have highlighted the unusual nature of the incident, with many expressing surprise and amusement at the news.

Derbez, who has a sizable fan base and a strong presence on social media, has not publicly commented on the incident at the time of writing. It remains to be seen whether there will be any further developments or explanations regarding the unusual circumstances surrounding his detention.

The news of Derbez’s “arrest” has certainly added an unexpected twist to his visit to New York, leaving many to wonder about the strange gift that led to this unusual turn of events. As fans and the public await further information, the incident continues to spark curiosity and attention, showcasing the unexpected and unpredictable nature of celebrity encounters.

