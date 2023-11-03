Home » Euphoria Fans Disappointed as Third Season Premiere Delayed Until 2025
“Euphoria” Fans Disappointed as Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed for 2025

In disappointing news for fans of the hit HBO series “Euphoria,” the network has announced that the premiere of the show’s highly anticipated third season will not be as fast as expected. According to reports, the premiere date was revealed during a press event in New York on Thursday, and HBO confirmed that fans will have to wait until 2025 for the new season to air.

“Euphoria,” which stars Zendaya in a breakout role, has gained a massive following since it premiered in 2019. The show takes a daring and extreme look at the lives of high school students, tackling issues of addiction, mental health, and identity.

The upcoming season will mark the first since the tragic death of star Angus Cloud, who passed away at the age of 25 in July due to an accidental overdose. His absence will undoubtedly be felt by both the cast and the audience.

The second season of “Euphoria” faced delays due to the pandemic and finally aired in 2022. Despite the setback, it became the most-watched episode among all series on HBO Max and currently boasts over 14 million viewers across all platforms.

The success of “Euphoria” has catapulted Zendaya’s career, earning her two Emmy Awards in 2020 and 2022 for her outstanding performance as Rue Bennett, the show’s protagonist. However, the cast has seen some changes recently, with Barbie Ferreira, another beloved member, announcing her departure from the series in August.

The remaining ensemble cast includes Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi, who have all contributed to the show’s gripping storytelling and garnered praise for their performances.

While fans may be disappointed by the long wait for season 3, the news of its upcoming premiere in 2025 provides a glimmer of excitement as viewers eagerly anticipate the continuation of this groundbreaking series.

