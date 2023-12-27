Euro 4 cars can pollute less than Euro 6. Here’s why

ROME – Do you own a Euro 4 car but are you a cautious driver, unaccustomed to crazy acceleration and perhaps you use the car a few times a year and mainly outside the city? According to the results of research developed by the Polytechnic of Milan on data made available by UnipolTech and presented to the European Parliament, you may be amazed to discover that your car emits less CO2 than a Euro 6 car.

From the analysis of a sample of 3,000 Euro 4, Euro 5 and Euro 6 type vehicles, with average mileages of 15,000 km/year, it appears that virtuous driving behavior can, in at least 26% of cases, generate Euro 4 emissions are lower than those of Euro 6. And the difference becomes even more marked if we compare a ”high emissions” Euro 6 vehicle and a ”low emissions” Euro 4 vehicle, with the former emitting up to 6 times more CO2 than the other and even up to 10 times more in the urban context.

In short, not all Euro 4 cars should be scrapped and not all Euro 6 cars are virtuous. This is because the environmental impact of a vehicle, according to the study, does not only depend on the engine or model, but also on the type of road traveled, the mileage, the average speed and the driving style. All factors which, however, should be ascertained by defining and classifying the emissions of each vehicle through the inclusion on board of a “green box”. A sort of black box which, the study suggests to the legislator, would allow the large fleet of endothermic cars, around 70%, which, according to the Polytechnic of Milan, for various reasons cannot be replaced by electric cars in the next 15-20 years.

The adoption of this new paradigm for measuring the CO2 emissions of private cars, in fact, would guarantee ”a mobility transition that leaves no one behind and does not force the scrapping of a car due to its engine, but is based on timely data, capable of measuring the actual environmental impact of each car, placing not only the car engine but also the driver at the center of the analysis”.

The “green box” would, for example, allow Municipalities to better manage the transit of older vehicles, offering the possibility for those who cannot change their car today to continue using their old car as long as the kilometers it travels are limited and his driving style is “green”. And it could easily be extended to other variables for urban centres, such as pollutants and the occupation of public land. All this, in times of tightening of the Euro standards in Brussels and with the approach of the ban on endothermic cars expected in 2035, could appear like the classic Columbus egg, but we are sure that motorists would accept that their driving style and the kilometers routes are spied on by a “green box”?

