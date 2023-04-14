He euro blue and hoy Friday April 14th 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $426,00 for purchase and $430,00 for sale.

The informal European currency will open presenting a rise of $2 in the last exchange wheel of the week.

So far in 2023, the euro blue accumulates a rise of $64, after closing 2022 at $372.

what is euroblue

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Friday April 14th trades at $229,00 for purchase and $238,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $231,83 for purchase and $243,24 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro cardalso called tourist, trades on the market at $400,75 at the buying end and $416,50 in the saleswoman

How much is the euro blue trading at today?

How the euro works in the various banks

It is friday april 14he euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $229.75 buyer and $238.75 seller.

Banco Nación: $229.75 buyer and $238.75 seller.

BBVA Bank: $236.50 buyer and $245.20 seller.

Banco Comafi: $235.66 buyer and $245.31 seller.

Banco Itaú: $232.00 buyer and $242.50 seller.

Banco Patagonia: $231.12 buyer and $239.12 seller.

Banco Santander: $232.98 buyer and $241.23 seller.

Banco Supervielle: $231.00 buyer and $240.00 seller.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

For his part, he blue dollar today Friday April 14th is listed on the parallel market $396,00 for purchase and $400,00 for sale.

How much does the official dollar operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar, this friday april 14quotes to $212,75 for purchase and $220,75 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is friday april 14 trades at $268,38 for purchase and $269,53 for sale, according to the BNA.

