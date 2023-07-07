Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Friday, July 7, 2023

He euro blue and hoy Friday July 7th 2023 prior to the opening of the informal market is listed a $529,00 for purchase and $535,00 for sale.

The informal European currency will open lower the last exchange wheel of the week, after a decrease of $4 for both stock operations.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Friday July 7th trades at $286,00 for purchase and $297,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $279,18 for purchase and $298,52 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro card also called tourist, trades in the market at $500,50 in the buying tip now $519,75 in the saleswoman

How the euro operates in the various banks in Argentina

How much is the euro blue trading at today?

It is July 7thhe euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $282.50 buyer and $295.50 seller. Banco Nación: $282,050 buyer and $295.50 seller. BBVA Bank: $282.40 buyer and $297.40 seller. Banco Comafi: $281.23 buyer and $292.29 seller. Banco Itaú: $277.50 buyer and $292.50 seller. Banco Patagonia: $278.64 buyer and $286.64 seller. Banco Santander: $278.98 buyer and $294.23 seller. Banco Supervielle: $280.00 buyer and $294.00 seller

How much does the blue dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he blue dollar today Friday July 7th is listed on the parallel market $486,00 for purchase and $491,00 for sale.

The so-called blue dollar is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollarl, it is July 7thquotes at $259,00 for purchase and $272,00 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is July 7th quote a $329,10 for purchase and $330,39 for sale, according to the BNA.

