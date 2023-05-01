Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this May 1, 2023

He euro blue and hoy May 1st 2023 in the informal market trades at $499,00 for purchase and $504,00 for sale.

The informal European currency will not present changes throughout today’s day as a result of the national holiday in the Argentine Republic due to the International Workers Day.

what is euroblue

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Monday May 1st trades at $237,00 for purchase and $247,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

Lakeaverage rating of the currency in the informal market is $242,38 for purchase and $253,57 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro cardalso called tourist, trades on the market at $414,75 at the buying end and $432,25 in the saleswoman

How much is the euro blue trading at today?

How the euro works in the various banks

This Monday May 1sthe euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $242.00 buyer and $251.00 seller.

Banco Nación: $242.00 buyer and $251.00 seller.

BBVA Bank: $243.95 buyer and $252.65 seller.

Banco Comafi: $242.76 buyer and $252.36 seller.

Banco Itaú: $239.00 buyer and $249.60 seller.

Banco Patagonia: $238.68 buyer and $246.68 seller.

Banco Santander: $242.48 buyer and $250.73 seller.

Banco Supervielle: $243.00 buyer and $252.00 seller.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

For his part, he blue dollar today May 1st is listed on the parallel market $464,00 for purchase and $469,00 for sale.

The so-called blue dollar is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollarIt is May 1st quotes to $221,00 for purchase and $229.00 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is May 1st trades at $279,33 for purchase and $280,51 for sale, according to the BNA.

