Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Monday, August 14, 2023

He euro blue and hoy Monday August 14 2023, before the opening of the informal market is listed $647,00 for purchase and $652,00 for sale.

The informal European currency will open the first exchange round to the downside, after having presented a drop of $8 Last friday.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

In the city they believe that the IMF must urgently add the next government to the negotiating table

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Monday August 14 trades at $313,00 for purchase and $324,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU)), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $309,49 for purchase and $331,79 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today

He euro card also called tourist, listed on the market a $547,75 in the buying tip now $567,00 at the selling point.

Dollar and inflation, the pair that is also measured in the STEP

How much is the euro blue trading at today?

How the euro operates in the various banks in Argentina

It is August 14he euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $314.00 buyer and $327.00 seller. Banco Nación: $314.00 buyer and $327.00 seller. BBVA Bank: $314.40 buyer and $329.40 seller. Banco Comafi: $310.34 buyer and $322.49 seller. Banco Itaú: $309.50 buyer and $325.70 seller. Banco Patagonia: $310.65 buyer and $320.68 seller. Banco Santander: $311.48 buyer and $327.23 seller. Banco Supervielle: $314.00 buyer and $328.00 seller

How much does the blue dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he blue dollar today Monday August 14 is listed on the parallel market $595,00 for purchase and $605,00 for sale.

The so-called blue dollar is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollarIt is August 14 trades at $284,75 for the purchase and $297,75 for sale.

After the STEP, Commerce said that it will renew Fair Prices

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is August 14 quote a $364,02 for purchase and $365,09 for sale, according to the BNA.