He euro blue and hoy March 6, 2023 prior to the opening of the informal market is listed a $399,00 for purchase and $403,00 for sale.
The informal European currency will open the week with a loss of $2.
So far in 2023, the parallel European currency accumulates a rise of $36, after closing 2022 at 372 pesos.
what is euroblue
The euro denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.
The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.
How much is the official euro today?
According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official euro today 6th of March trades at $212,00 for purchase and $221,00 for sale.
The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU)which together make up the eurozone.
The average price of the currency in the informal market is $208,09 for purchase and $219,46 for sale.
The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.
How much is the euro card today?
The euro card, also called tourist, operates in the market at $369,25 in the buying tip now $386,75 in the saleswoman
How the euro works in the various banks
It is lon March 6he euro trades in the different banks as follows:
- Banco Ciudad: $208.00 buyer and $217.00 seller
- Banco Nación: $208.00 buyer and $217.00 seller
- BBVA Bank: $209.60 buyer and $218.30 seller
- Banco Comafi: $208.58 buyer and $217.88 seller
- Mortgage Bank: $207.00 buyer and $215.00 seller
- Banco Itaú: $206.00 buyer and $216.50 seller
- Banco Patagonia: $206.85 buyer and $214.85 seller
- Banco Santander: $205.98 buyer and $214.23 seller
- Banco Supervielle: $208.00 buyer and $217.00 seller
How much is the blue dollar trading today?
For his part, he blue dollar today Friday 6th of March is listed on the parallel market $371,00 for purchase and $375,00 for sale.
The dollar denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.
The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.
How much does the official dollar operate at today
According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), the official eastern dollar monday march 6 trades at $197,50 for purchase and $205,50 for sale.
How much is the pound sterling trading today
The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is monday march 6 trades at $237,77 for purchase and $238,61 for sale, according to bank was bornn.
PM
