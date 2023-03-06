He euro blue and hoy March 6, 2023 prior to the opening of the informal market is listed a $399,00 for purchase and $403,00 for sale.

The informal European currency will open the week with a loss of $2.

So far in 2023, the parallel European currency accumulates a rise of $36, after closing 2022 at 372 pesos.

what is euroblue

The euro denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

Massa launched wine dollar since April for wine sales to the world

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official euro today 6th of March trades at $212,00 for purchase and $221,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU)which together make up the eurozone.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $208,09 for purchase and $219,46 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

The euro card, also called tourist, operates in the market at $369,25 in the buying tip now $386,75 in the saleswoman

In a summit with Massa, Cordovan industrialists will ask for a solution to the importer stocks

How much is the euro blue trading at today?

How the euro works in the various banks

It is lon March 6he euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $208.00 buyer and $217.00 seller

Banco Nación: $208.00 buyer and $217.00 seller

BBVA Bank: $209.60 buyer and $218.30 seller

Banco Comafi: $208.58 buyer and $217.88 seller

Mortgage Bank: $207.00 buyer and $215.00 seller

Banco Itaú: $206.00 buyer and $216.50 seller

Banco Patagonia: $206.85 buyer and $214.85 seller

Banco Santander: $205.98 buyer and $214.23 seller

Banco Supervielle: $208.00 buyer and $217.00 seller

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

For his part, he blue dollar today Friday 6th of March is listed on the parallel market $371,00 for purchase and $375,00 for sale.

The dollar denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at today

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), the official eastern dollar monday march 6 trades at $197,50 for purchase and $205,50 for sale.

Like one more province: Argentines multiply in Barcelona

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is monday march 6 trades at $237,77 for purchase and $238,61 for sale, according to bank was bornn.

PM