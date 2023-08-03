Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Thursday, August 3, 2023

He euro blue and hoy Thursday august 3rd 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $588,00 for purchase and $593.00 for sale.

The informal European currency will open the fourth round of the week presenting exchange rate stability.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

Due to greater restrictions, access to dollars for importers plummeted 75%

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Thursday august 3rd trades at $299,00 for purchase and $310,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $298,92 for purchase and $320,02 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro card also called tourist, trades in the market at $523,25 in the buying tip now $542,50 in the saleswoman

China‘s manufacturing of old chips alarms the US and the EU

How the euro operates in the various banks in Argentina

It is august 3rdhe euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $301.00 buyer and $314.00 seller. Banco Nación: $301.00 buyer and $314.00 seller. BBVA Bank: $302.20 buyer and $317.20 seller. Banco Comafi: $300.11 buyer and $311.88 seller. Banco Itaú: $296.70 buyer and $312.90 seller. Banco Patagonia: $298.94 buyer and $306.94 seller. Banco Santander: $300.98 buyer and $316.23 seller. Banco Supervielle: $302.00 buyer and $316.00 seller

How much is the euro blue trading at today?

How much does the blue dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he blue dollar today Thursday august 3rd is listed on the parallel market $555,00 for purchase and $560,00 for sale.

The so-called blue dollar is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollarIt is august 3rd trades at $275,50 for the purchase and $288,50 for sale.

The downgrade in the United States debt note dragged down Argentine bonds

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterling, official currency of United KingdomIt is august 3rd trades at $352,48 for purchase and $353,82 for sale, according to the BNA.

