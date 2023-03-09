He euro blue and hoy Thursday March 9 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $402,00 for purchase and $406,00 for sale.

The informal European currency presents a $5 rise in the fourth exchange round of the week.

So far in 2023, the parallel European currency accumulates a rise of $28, after closing 2022 at 372 pesos.

what is euroblue

The euro denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official euro today March 9 trades at $213,00 for purchase and $223,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU)which together make up the eurozone.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $209,41 for purchase and $220,78 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro cardalso called tourist, operates in the market at $372,75 at the buying end and $388,50 in the saleswoman

How much is the euro blue trading at today?

How the euro works in the various banks

It is Thursday March 9he euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $209.00 buyer and $218.00 seller

Banco Nación: $210.00 buyer and $219.00 seller

BBVA Bank: $212.10 buyer and $220.80 seller

Banco Comafi: $210.40 buyer and $219.73 seller

Mortgage Bank: $207.00 buyer and $215.00 seller

Banco Itaú: $208.00 buyer and $218.00 seller

Banco Patagonia: $208.95 buyer and $216.95 seller

Banco Santander: $209.98 buyer and $218.23 seller

Banco Supervielle: $210.00 buyer and $219.00 seller

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

For his part, he blue dollar today Thursday March 9 is listed on the parallel market $373,00 for purchase and $378,00 for sale.

The dollar denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at today

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), the official eastern dollar Thursday March 9 trades at $198,75 for purchase and $206,75 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is Thursday March 9 trades at $236,24 for purchase and $237,08 for sale, according to National Bank.

