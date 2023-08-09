Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Wednesday, August 9, 2023

He euro blue and hoy Wednesday August 9th 2023, before the opening of the informal market is listed $603,00 for purchase and $609,00 for sale.

European currency reportshe will open lower the third exchange wheel of the week.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA), he official euro today Wednesday August 9th trades at $305,00 for purchase and $316,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price de the currency in the informal market is $305,82 for purchase and $327,61 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today

He euro cardalso called tourist, trades in the market at $533,75 in the buying tip now $553,00 at the selling point.

How much is the euro blue trading at today?

How the euro operates in the various banks in Argentina

It is August 9th, he euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $308.00 buyer and $321.00 seller. Banco Nación: $308.00 buyer and $321.00 seller. BBVA Bank: $310.50 buyer and $325.50 seller. Banco Comafi: $306.39 buyer and $318.39 seller. Banco Itaú: $306.70 buyer and $322.90 seller. Banco Patagonia: $307.70 buyer and $317.70 seller. Banco Santander: $306.48 buyer and $321.73 seller. Banco Supervielle: $310.00 buyer and $324.00 seller

How much does the blue dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he blue dollar today Wednesday August 9th is listed on the parallel market $593,00 for purchase and $598,00 for sale.

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar, this August 9th trades at $281,00 for the purchase and $294,00 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is August 9th trades at $361,47 for purchase and $362,83 for sale, according to the BNA.

