Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Wednesday, March 8, 2023

He euro blue e hoy Wednesday March 8 from 2023 operates in the informal market at $397,00 for purchase and $401,00 for sale. This Wednesday the parallel European currency rises $2.

the blue euro dropped four pesos in the last exchange wheel.

So far in 2023, the parallel European currency accumulates a below of $28after closing 2022 in 372 pesos.

what is euroblue

The euro denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

euro today

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), el official euro today March 8 is listed at $210,00 for purchase and $219,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU)which together make up the eurozone.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $209,76 for purchase and $221,15 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro cardalso called touristoperates in the market at $372,75 at the buying end and $388,50 in the saleswoman

How the euro works in the various banks

This Wednesday, March 8, the euro is listed in the different banks as follows:

  • Banco Ciudad: $209.00 buyer and $218.00 seller
  • Banco Nación: $210.00 buyer and $219.00 seller
  • BBVA Bank: $212.10 buyer and $220.80 seller
  • Banco Comafi: $210.40 buyer and $219.73 seller
  • Mortgage Bank: $207.00 buyer and $215.00 seller
  • Banco Itaú: $208.00 buyer and $218.00 seller
  • Banco Patagonia: $208.95 buyer and $216.95 seller
  • Banco Santander: $209.98 buyer and $218.23 seller
  • Banco Supervielle: $210.00 buyer and $219.00 seller

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

For his part, he Dolar blue today wednesday March 8 is listed on the parallel market $369,00 for purchase and $373,00 for sale.

The dollar denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Wednesday, March 8

How much does the official dollar operate at today

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), the official eastern dollar Wednesday March 8 trades at $198,25 for purchase and $206,25 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is Wednesday March 8 trades at $236,28 for purchase and $237,12 for sale, according to National Bank.

