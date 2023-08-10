Euro blue today: minute by minute of this Thursday’s price

He euro blue and hoy Thursday August 10th 2023, in the informal market is listed $655,00 for purchase and $661,00 pfor the sale

The informal European currency opened the fourth round of the week with uptrendafter a go up from $52 compared to yesterday’s close

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Thursday August 10th trades at $311,50 for purchase and $324,50 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $306,97 for purchase and $328,89 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today

He euro card also called tourist, trades in the market at $547,75 in the buying tip now $567,00 at the selling point.

How the euro operates in the various banks in Argentina

It is August 10thhe euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $311.00 buyer and $324.00 seller. Banco Nación: $311.00 buyer and $324.00 seller. BBVA Bank: $312.50 buyer and $327.50 seller. Banco Comafi: $306.39 buyer and $318.39 seller. Itaú Bank: $308.00 buyer and $324.20 seller. Banco Patagonia: $308.47 buyer and $318.47 seller. Banco Santander: $306.48 buyer and $321.73 seller. Banco Supervielle: $310.00 buyer and $324.00 seller

How much does the blue dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he blue dollar today Thursday August 10th is listed on the parallel market $603,00 for purchase and $608,00 pfor the sale

The so-called blue dollar is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

Real blue today: how much is it trading this Thursday, August 10, 2023

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA), he official dollarIt is August 10th trades at $282,50 for the purchase and $295,50 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is August 10th trades at $362,25 for purchase and $363,62 for sale, according to the BNA.