Home Entertainment Euro blue today: minute by minute of this Thursday’s price
Entertainment

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this Thursday’s price

by admin
Euro blue today: minute by minute of this Thursday’s price

He euro blue e today thursday 23 of March from 2023 is listed on the informal market at $416,00 for purchase and $420,00 for sale.

In its last exchange wheel, the euro blue gave way 4 pesos.

So far in 2023, the euro blue accumulates a rise of $52, after closing 2022 at 372 pesos.

AFIP denied the rise in VAT from 21% to 24%

what is euroblue

The euro denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official euro today Thursday 23 of March trades at $216,50 for purchase and $225,50 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU)which together make up the eurozone.

euro today

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $218,49 for purchase and $229,32 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro cardalso called tourist, trades on the market at $383,25 at the buying end and $399,00 in the saleswoman

The Treasury obtained a positive balance in the most important tender in pesos of the quarter

See also  Fashion: Pharrell Williams is the new creative director for Louis Vuitton menswear

How the euro works in the various banks

This Thursday, March 23, the euro quoted in the different banks as follows:

  • Banco Ciudad: $215.50 buyer and $224.50 seller
  • Banco Nación: $216.50 buyer and $225.50 seller
  • BBVA Bank: $220.65 buyer and $229.35 seller
  • Banco Comafi: $219.35 buyer and $228.80 seller
  • Banco Itaú: $216.00 buyer and $226.00 seller
  • Banco Patagonia: $214.73 buyer and $222.73 seller
  • Banco Santander: $217.98 buyer and $226.23 seller
  • Banco Supervielle: $218.00 buyer and $227.00 seller

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Thursday, March 23

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

For his part, he Dolar blue today thursday 23 of March is listed on the parallel market $387,00 for purchase and $391,00 for sale.

The dollar denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at today

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), he official dollar This Thursday, March 23, is listed at $204,25 for purchase and $212,25 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United Kingdomthis Thursday, March 23, is listed at $251,57 for purchase and $252,67 for sale, according to the BAnco Nation.

PM ms

You may also like

You may also like

Altan, “Metropolitan Adventures” is his new book published...

Rains: how many millimeters fell in Córdoba and...

“Resident Evil 4 Remake” The third episode of...

Who is Francisco Angelotti and what role did...

Due to the heavy rains, the containment of...

Venice Architecture Biennale: Demas Nwoko wins the Golden...

Martín Tetaz pointed against Fernanda Vallejos for the...

Guo Fan’s sci-fi comedy “Universe Exploration Editorial Department”...

The return of the train after 30 years...

Made only one song “Ocean” for Zhang Yusheng,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy