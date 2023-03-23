He euro blue e today thursday 23 of March from 2023 is listed on the informal market at $416,00 for purchase and $420,00 for sale.

In its last exchange wheel, the euro blue gave way 4 pesos.

So far in 2023, the euro blue accumulates a rise of $52, after closing 2022 at 372 pesos.

what is euroblue

The euro denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official euro today Thursday 23 of March trades at $216,50 for purchase and $225,50 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU)which together make up the eurozone.

euro today

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $218,49 for purchase and $229,32 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro cardalso called tourist, trades on the market at $383,25 at the buying end and $399,00 in the saleswoman

How the euro works in the various banks

This Thursday, March 23, the euro quoted in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $215.50 buyer and $224.50 seller

Banco Nación: $216.50 buyer and $225.50 seller

BBVA Bank: $220.65 buyer and $229.35 seller

Banco Comafi: $219.35 buyer and $228.80 seller

Banco Itaú: $216.00 buyer and $226.00 seller

Banco Patagonia: $214.73 buyer and $222.73 seller

Banco Santander: $217.98 buyer and $226.23 seller

Banco Supervielle: $218.00 buyer and $227.00 seller

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

For his part, he Dolar blue today thursday 23 of March is listed on the parallel market $387,00 for purchase and $391,00 for sale.

The dollar denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at today

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), he official dollar This Thursday, March 23, is listed at $204,25 for purchase and $212,25 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United Kingdomthis Thursday, March 23, is listed at $251,57 for purchase and $252,67 for sale, according to the BAnco Nation.

PM ms