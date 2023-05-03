Euro blue today: minute by minute of this Wednesday’s price

He euro blue and hoy Wednesday May 3 2023, at the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $504,00 for purchase and $510,00 for sale.

The informal European currency will open the second exchange round presenting stability with only a slight rise of $1 last Tuesday.

what is euroblue

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Wednesday May 3 trades at $244,00 for purchase and $253,00 for sale.

He euro It is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $243,65 for purchase and $255,58 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro cardalso called tourist, trades on the market at $420,00 in the buying tip now $437,50 in the saleswoman

How much is the euro blue trading at today?

How the euro works in the various banks

It is Wednesday May 3he euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $244.00 buyer and $253.00 seller.

Banco Nación: $244.00 buyer and $253.00 seller.

BBVA Bank: $245.25 buyer and $253.95 seller.

Banco Comafi: $242.76 buyer and $252.36 seller.

Banco Itaú: $240.00 buyer and $251.00 seller.

Banco Patagonia: $240.84 buyer and $248.84 seller.

Banco Santander: $242.48 buyer and $250.73 seller.

Banco Supervielle: $244.00 buyer and $253.00 seller.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

For his part, he blue dollar today Wednesday 3rd of Mayor listed on the parallel market $469,00 for purchase and $474,00 for sale.

The so-called blue dollar is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar, this May 3quotes at $222,50 for purchase and $230,50 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is 3rd of Mayquotes to $279,50 for purchase and $280,67 for sale, according to the BNA.

