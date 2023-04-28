European economy registers low growth in 1st quarter

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe’s economy posted little growth in the first quarter of the year amid persistent inflation that drives up food prices and undermines people’s willingness to spend out of their wages — with which they barely manage to keep up.

The unstellar 0.1% increase from the previous quarter follows disappointing growth estimates in the United States, which fuel fears of a looming recession in the world‘s largest economy.

The 20 countries that use the euro gained some momentum from January to late March after flat growth in October-December 2022. The eurozone avoided a winter recession as mild weather averted pressure on natural gas supplies.

European governments and utilities have scrambled to look for additional sources to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories since Russia cut off almost all supplies to the continent over the war in Ukraine.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, posted zero growth since the previous quarter. After a 0.5% contraction at the end of 2022, the country is in the “recession danger zone,” said Casten Brzeski, head of global macro at ING bank.

Ireland contracted 2.7%. Spain and Italy grew 0.5%, while France registered an improvement of 0.2% thanks to exports. The most prominent was Portugal, which required a bailout during the eurozone debt crisis 10 years ago, at a dazzling 1.6%.

European industrial activity has gained momentum and China‘s reopening after COVID-19 restrictions has improved the outlook for the global economy. But the United States grew just 1.1% annually, or 0.3% in the quarter. In Europe, mild weather allowed for an early start to construction activity.

But inflation continues to hold back consumer spending, and wage increases only partly offset the money available to spend on food, clothing and other goods. Food prices have displaced energy as the drivers of inflation, at 15.5% in March, while fuel costs fell 0.9% for the year.