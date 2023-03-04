The European Emerging Bands Contest @EYE2023 seeks the most amazing young European up-and-coming bands to shine on the international stage in Strasbourg, France on 9th and 10th June 2023. Six selected bands will win a package tour to perform in front of thousands of young Europeans from across the continent, as well as a cash prize of €800!

All you have to do is submit your application by April 10, 2023 with info, music and links of your band and convince us that you are the best band! The #EYE2023 Jury selects the best 15-30 bands. A youth jury then decides on the 6 winners, who will perform live during the event!

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone by April 20, 2023.

Who can apply?

Bands with a maximum of 6 members from: Member States of the European Union EU candidate countries and former member states (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom) EFTA (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland)

Band members must not be older than 30 years

Bands should play a genre that is accessible to a variety of people

How do I apply?

Bands should apply online via Mubazar.com by midnight CET on April 10th. Each band should submit at least 2 and maximum 5 songs in a video (Youtube or Vimeo) or audio (.mp3) format.

what can you win

Each winner will be presented on the #EYE2023 have a 30-minute performance in front of thousands of young people from across Europe (the EP expects around 10,000 young people to attend the #EYE2023 will participate!).

The winners will receive a cash prize of €800 per band (max. €300 per musician).

A spot is reserved for 1 band/act from Ukraine to support young talent from a region currently wracked by war and conflict.

Coaching sessions with professionals (before and after the event).

Important information

By submitting your application, you agree to the following conditions:

The European Parliament, JM International (JMI) and its licensees, including without limitation radio, television or festivals, have the right to include my performance on #EYE2023 and all related concerts and rehearsals and any materials submitted through your application , transferred to.

In addition, the European Parliament, JM International and its licensees shall have the right to use the recordings of such performances, or parts thereof, as you determine from time to time, for an indefinite period of time and worldwide, regardless of the use, including private, school and other educational purposes, and exhibitions by means of film, videotape, audio equipment, known or unknown.

The European Parliament, JM International and its licensees have the right to publish and disseminate my name, likeness, voice and biographical information by any means for informational, promotional and publicity purposes. In no event may my name be used in connection with any product or service.

If the artist/band is selected to participate in #EYE2023, he/she will take all necessary steps to obtain official documents to attend the above venue (including passport, required visas) and get ready declare to comply with all official requests from the European Parliament and JM International, such as B. Providing a copy of the flight ticket or other travel documents for both the host country and the host country. This paragraph also applies to any other official requests (additional musicians’ details; additional copies of documents other than passport; accreditation forms; declarations, etc.) by the JM International office, the local promoter, the host country or any other third party involved in the organization involved in the event (music festivals in general; competitions; television or radio appearances, etc.).

practical information

The JMI will cover the winning bands’ travel to/from Strasbourg (primarily eco-friendly travel), local transport in Strasbourg, accommodation and meals (from 8th to 11th June).

The bands are expected to arrive in Strasbourg on the morning of June 8th (before 2pm CET). The soundcheck will take place on the afternoon of the 8th (exact schedule to be confirmed).

Bands will perform on the 9th or 10th (there are different time slots and bands will be placed accordingly).

Bands will be on the 9th and 10th of JMI organized coaching and training workshops.

The bands are expected to depart on June 11th.

Please note that by submitting your application you consent to the processing of your personal data. The information collected will be treated confidentially and processed exclusively within the framework of the European Emerging Bands Contest and the European Youth Event 2023 and used exclusively for this purpose.

For more information contact:

Giulia Annibaletti

[email protected]

++++

Link:

European Youth Event