European places and relegation at stake last weekend in the Premier League

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League title has been decided and the Champions League spots are set, but a European spot and relegation still remain to be decided on Sunday when the regular season ends.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

EUROPEAN POSITION

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle will join champions Manchester City next season in the Champions League. Liverpool and Brighton will finish in fifth and sixth place, respectively, to play in the Europa League.

This leaves three teams in contention for seventh place and the Europa Conference League. Aston Villa have 58 points, followed by Tottenham with 57 and Brentford with 56.

Unai Emery has seen Villa on the rise since he took the reins following the sacking of Steven Gerrard in October and when he was there they were just three points above the relegation zone. Villa welcome Brighton.

Tottenham faces Leeds in a duel that could have many goals. But a draw is enough for Spurs as they have the advantage over Villa on goal difference.

Brentford must beat City at home. Pep Guardiola could rest his starters ahead of the FA Cup final and the Champions League final.

“I’m a dreamer. I think anything is possible in football,” admitted Brentford manager Thomas Frank on Friday. “We just have to beat the best team in the world. At home, with this group of players, anything is possible”.

West Ham, which is 14th, could advance to the Europa League if they win the Europa Conference League final on June 7 against Fiorentina.

DESCENT

Everton, Leicester and Leeds want to avoid joining bottom line Southampton in relegation to the second division.

Everton is “safe” in 17th place with 33 units. Leicester and Leeds are in the relegation zone with 31 goals, but Leicester are ahead on goal difference. All three play on Sunday.