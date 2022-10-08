Eurovision Song Contest names Liverpool as host city for 2023 – Latest news – cnBeta.COM

2023年的比赛将在英国举行，此前，卡卢什乐团代表乌克兰在5月的都灵比赛中获胜，此前的结论是由于安全和安保原因，该赛事无法在获胜国举行。

"理想的地方"

欧洲电视歌唱大赛执行主管Martin%20Österdahl对这一选择表示欢迎："利物浦是代表乌克兰举办第67届欧洲电视歌唱大赛的理想场所"。

"这座城市是音乐的代名词，利物浦体育馆超过了举办这种规模的全球活动的所有要求。我们对该城市在拥抱比赛方面所表现出的热情以及他们在明年5月成千上万的歌迷到访时将去年的冠军乌克兰置于中心位置的包容性想法印象深刻。"

欧洲广播联盟总干事Noel%20Curran补充说："这将是25年来首次在英国举行的欧洲电视歌唱大赛，当我们与东道主广播公司BBC合作庆祝乌克兰的胜利时，这个独特的节目确实有望成为一个非常特殊的节目。"

BBC总干事蒂姆-戴维说。"祝贺利物浦。他们将成为2023年欧洲电视歌唱大赛的一个了不起的东道主。利物浦是一个令人激动、热情和充满活力的城市。它是无可争议的流行音乐之都，并且正在庆祝与乌克兰城市敖德萨结为姐妹城市65周年。我知道，利物浦人民将张开双臂欢迎欧洲--以及世界其他地方--的到来，通过合作，我们将创造出真正特别的东西。"

独特的标志

在宣布主办城市的同时，欧洲广播联盟发布了第67届欧洲电视歌唱大赛的官方标志，该标志在心脏内包含乌克兰国旗。该标志设计反映了虽然比赛将在英国举行，但它将代表今年欧洲电视网歌曲大赛的冠军乌克兰进行。

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) have announced that Liverpool has been selected as the host city for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest after a competitive bidding process. The hometown of the Beatles will represent Ukraine at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 event will take place on Tuesday 9 May, Thursday 11 and Saturday 13.

The 2023 competition will be held in the United Kingdom after the Kalush Orchestra represented Ukraine in a victory in Turin in May, after it was concluded that the event could not be held in the winning country due to safety and security reasons.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final will be held at the Liverpool Arena by the River Mersey on Saturday 13 May, with the semi-finals on May 9 and 11.

The BBC, together with the European Broadcasting Union, is organising next year’s event in consultation with Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC.

Liverpool were selected in a robust city bidding process that looked at venue facilities, capacity to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, staff, fans and journalists, infrastructure, and a host city reflecting Ukraine’s victory in 2022 cultural products and other standards. The shortlist of seven cities, including Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle, was announced in August before narrowing to two in September. Glasgow and Liverpool were subsequently excluded from the race to host the world‘s largest live music event, which will reach more than 175 million viewers on TV and online in 2022.

“Ideal place”

Martin Österdahl, Executive Director of Eurovision Song Contest, welcomed the choice: “Liverpool is the ideal venue to represent Ukraine in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest”.

“The city is synonymous with music and Liverpool Arena exceeds all the requirements to host a global event of this scale. The passion we have shown in the city in embracing the game and their arrival in May of next year by thousands of fans Impressed by the inclusive idea of ​​putting last year’s champion Ukraine at the centre of the visit.”

Noel Curran, Director General of the European Broadcasting Union, added: “This will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the UK in 25 years, and as we celebrate Ukraine’s victory in partnership with host broadcaster BBC, this unique programme really promises to be a very special one. program.”

BBC Director-General Tim David said. “Congratulations to Liverpool. They will be an amazing host for Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Liverpool is an exciting, passionate and dynamic city. It is the undisputed capital of pop and is celebrating a partnership with the Ukrainian city Odessa’s 65th sister city anniversary. I know that the people of Liverpool will welcome Europe – and the rest of the world – with open arms, and by working together we will create something truly special.”

unique logo

In parallel with the announcement of the host city, the European Broadcasting Union released the official logo for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, which features the Ukrainian flag inside the heart. The logo design reflects that while the competition will be held in the UK, it will be played on behalf of Ukraine, the winner of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

EBUweb.jpg

“Symbolic Choice”

UA: Mykola Chernotytskyi, director of the PBC management board. “It is symbolic that Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held in Liverpool, which is the sister city of Odessa. Organizing a competition of this level is super demanding. I believe that this is recognized as a popular The capital city will meet these demands in the best possible way and will provide a musical celebration that will surprise both Eurovision delegations and fans.”

The UK will host the Eurovision Song Contest for a record ninth time, having previously hosted the competition for other broadcasters in London in 1960 and 1963, Edinburgh in 1972 and Brighton in 1974. The BBC has also hosted the competition after winning 4 of 5 times: in London in 1968 and 1977, in Harrogate in 1982 and in Birmingham in 1998.

Tickets for the nine shows are expected to go on sale in due course, including rehearsals.

Further details on the show and supporting events will be announced in the coming weeks and months. For more details, visit eurovision.tv and follow Eurovision Song Contest’s official Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook channels.

