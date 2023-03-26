Home Entertainment Eva Blimlinger: The ORF contribution is coming
Entertainment

Eva Blimlinger: The ORF contribution is coming

by admin
Eva Blimlinger: The ORF contribution is coming

Vienna (OTS) – After weeks of negotiations on the future financing of public service broadcasting, there is a decisive breakthrough today, as media spokeswoman for the Greens, Eva Blimlinger, reports: “High-quality public service broadcasting is absolutely indispensable for an informed democracy. We are pleased that the course is being set today for a secure future for ORF.”

The Federal Government has agreed on a Council of Ministers lecture that ORF sustainably secured and the basis for the new legal regulation for the financing of the ORF from the year 2024. On the one hand, this affects the agreement on a noticeably cheaper one ORF-Contribution instead of the unconstitutional GIS fee and the timely development of the digital amendment. With these two legislative packages, ORF financially secure and competitive in the long term in its digital possibilities. In addition, the contribution, which is lower in terms of amount, is intended to relieve the burden on the population.

And also the rumors about an end for that RSO and ORF Sport+ are off the table: “Preserving the content of the special interest channel Sport+ and the internationally renowned ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra (RSO) is a priority for us. We are therefore glad that the ORF, in close cooperation with the federal government, is developing concepts to ensure the presence of ORF Sport+ and the RSO’s existence for this purpose”.said Blimlinger.

The contribution Eva Blimlinger: The ORF contribution is coming appeared first on mica – music austria.

See also  Hou Jingjian attended Anhui Satellite TV's 2022 National Drama Ceremony and reunited with the crew of "Number of Romantic People"-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

You may also like

Aperitifs & Co Experience

Hu Ge, Liu Yifei and Yang Mi are...

“My Knot” “Spirit Couple” Song Jae-rim & Kim...

ROADWOLF – announce upcoming album release

Integrated development, the future of the film and...

ORF – Heinisch-Hosek: Radio symphony orchestra must be...

AVATAR, VEIL OF MAYA

Accountant: Falun Gong’s tenacity brings hope to the...

PEROPERO – „Massive Tales of Doom“ – mica

The 33rd China Science Fiction Galaxy Awards Announced...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy