Evanescence returns to Argentina after six years of absence: dates and tickets

The American rock band Evanescence will return to Argentina after a six-year hiatus and will perform on October 17 at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, as part of the South American Tour 2023.

Led by the singer Amy Lee, the group will perform again in Buenos Aires to perform live the hits that led them to win two Grammy Awards throughout their long career, including Bring me to life, My Immortal, Going Under, Everybody´s Fool y Call me when you’re sober.

Within the framework of this regional tour, the band will also perform in Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Brazil, Peru and Venezuela.

On October 7, a few days before the concert in Argentina, they will also play at the Pulso GNP 2023 Festival in the city of Querétaro, Mexico.

Evanescence was founded in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1995 by the aforementioned singer, pianist and composer Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody. From the beginning they began to position themselves in the taste of the metalhead and non-metalhead public, something that broke the paradigms at that time. then and today.

Tickets can be obtained on the Movistar Arena website from 3:00 p.m. on Friday the 16th.