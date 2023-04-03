Home Entertainment Evans talks about returning to Marvel: I like the US team very much, but something is wrong now – yqqlm
Entertainment

Evans talks about returning to Marvel: I like the US team very much, but something is wrong now – yqqlm

by admin
Evans talks about returning to Marvel: I like the US team very much, but something is wrong now – yqqlm

Evans talks about returning to Marvel: I like the US team very much, but something is wrong now

2023-04-03 22:50:52 Source: Wandering Sky Author: co1dsleep Editor: Xianrui Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

When Chris Evans recently participated in C2E2, he talked about the possibility of returning to Marvel. He said that “there is still a lot of Captain America’s story”, but now is not the time to continue telling it.

Evans talks about returning to Marvel: I like the US team very much, but something is wrong now

“I love the character so much, he means so much to me, I don’t think the Steve Rogers story is over yet… even though I have a bond with that character and love telling those stories and being with those people Worked, but now I don’t feel right.”

When asked “why I’ve been making comic-changing movies”, Evans said that he didn’t like comics in the original version, but the more he acted and the more homework he did, he became a fan without knowing it. In addition, comics are also a common topic among the crew, which can increase the cohesion of the staff.

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

See also  Cake Shop Decorated Cakes with Pirated Toys, Defendant Infringement Boss Lamented: Suspicion Being Routine

You may also like

Pedro Cachín advanced to the round of 16...

Those Sakamoto Wuthering Heights

A French secretary of state posed for Playboy...

A woman chained herself in the Ministry of...

Hong Kong dramas and concerts can also become...

The German giant looking for Mateo Retegui SPORTS...

“Spring Day Warm Sun” Finale Tonight Huang Zitao...

Motorcyclist hid 16 kilos of marijuana inside his...

Giveaway: win the beautiful cookbook Wntrlust!

More than 3,000 soldiers participated in the US-Philippines...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy