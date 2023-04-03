Evans talks about returning to Marvel: I like the US team very much, but something is wrong now

When Chris Evans recently participated in C2E2, he talked about the possibility of returning to Marvel. He said that “there is still a lot of Captain America’s story”, but now is not the time to continue telling it.

“I love the character so much, he means so much to me, I don’t think the Steve Rogers story is over yet… even though I have a bond with that character and love telling those stories and being with those people Worked, but now I don’t feel right.”

When asked “why I’ve been making comic-changing movies”, Evans said that he didn’t like comics in the original version, but the more he acted and the more homework he did, he became a fan without knowing it. In addition, comics are also a common topic among the crew, which can increase the cohesion of the staff.