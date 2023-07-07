Evelyn Beltrán Undergoes Aesthetic Procedure to Remove Lip Fillers: Embracing a More Natural Look

Title: Evelyn Beltrán Removes Lip Fillers: Embracing a Natural Look

Subtitle: The Mexican model and girlfriend of Toni Costa undergoes a procedure to remove hyaluronic acid from her lips

Evelyn Beltrán, known for her dedication to maintaining her image, has decided to reverse one of her previous cosmetic procedures. The model and girlfriend of dancer Toni Costa recently underwent a procedure to remove hyaluronic acid fillers from her lips, embracing a more natural look.

Beltrán did not shy away from sharing her beauty transformations on social media platforms, but she expressed her desire for a change. Having already changed her hair color and applied Botox to her face, Beltrán felt it was time to remove the lip fillers that had given her lips a voluminous appearance, following the latest fashion trend.

With the aim of achieving a more natural aesthetic, Beltrán turned to Venezuelan doctor David A Revilla and his Master Face Med Spa Miami beauty center to undergo the procedure. The model shared the experience on her Instagram account, where she has more than 300,000 followers.

Beltrán expressed her satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “For a few months, I was looking for a doctor who specialized in cases like mine. I wanted to completely remove the filler from my lips to be able to achieve my most natural look.” She chose a degradation procedure using hyaluronidase, an enzyme that degrades synthetic hyaluronic acid.

A video shared on Instagram showcases the moment when Dr. David A Revilla performed the procedure, eliminating the migrated filler and achieving a more symmetrical appearance. The specialist highlighted that the final results would be visible after 5 to 8 days.

Beltrán’s decision to remove the lip fillers was met with applause and support from her followers. Comments praising her choice and emphasizing her natural beauty flooded her social media accounts.

In addition to her aesthetic journey, the article also mentions Evelyn Beltrán’s partner, Toni Costa. It briefly mentions Costa’s trip to Tucuman and their meeting with their daughter, Alaïa Acosta, during Father’s Day celebrations.

The article concludes by highlighting another recent change Beltrán surprised her followers with – her decision to transform her long, jet-black hair into a different look, a process that took up to 72 hours.

Evelyn Beltrán’s dedication to personal transformation and her openness about her cosmetic choices continue to captivate her followers. By embracing a more natural look, she sets an example of self-acceptance and the importance of feeling comfortable in one’s own skin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

