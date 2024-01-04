Everbright Securities Report: New Year’s Day Box Office Exceeds 1.5 Billion Yuan, Spring Festival Movies in Focus

Everbright Securities: New Year’s Day box office total exceeds 1.5 billion as Spring Festival movies come into focus

According to a recent research report from Everbright Securities, the comprehensive box office for the New Year’s Day 2024 in China has exceeded 1.5 billion yuan, setting a new record for New Year’s Day box office in Chinese film history. This report comes as the bank releases its predictions for the 2024 box office, with conservative estimates at 54.93 billion yuan and an optimistic estimate of 63.01 billion yuan.

The report suggests that the strong start to the New Year’s Day box office will pave the way for a restoration of the film and television market in 2024. Everbright Securities is recommending attention to the finalization process of the Spring Festival reserve films, which include “The Bear”, “Mr. Red Carpet”, “Hot”, “Article 20”, “Flying Life 2”, “Legend”, and “Dunhuang Heroes”.

The bank also highlighted the strong performance of several movies over the New Year’s Day period, with films such as “Twinkle, Twinkle, Shining Star”, “The Annual Party Can’t Stop!”, and “Goldfinger” leading the way in box office sales. The research noted that the combined box office for the New Year’s Day period in 2024 surpassed the performance of the same period in 2021, with a single-day box office reaching 732 million yuan.

Additionally, the report highlighted the restoration of the supply and demand sides of the movie market in 2023, with the comprehensive box office reaching 54.915 billion yuan. This represents an 82.6% year-on-year increase and is said to be restored to 85% of 2019 levels.

Looking ahead to 2024, Everbright Securities expects the movie market to continue its recovery, with box office estimates ranging from 54.93 billion yuan to 63.01 billion yuan. However, the report also includes risk warnings, including the risk of changes in the film development process, intensified industry competition, film release performance not meeting expectations, and regulatory policy risks.

The report indicates cautious optimism for the outlook of the Chinese film and television market in the coming year, as attention turns to the progression of Spring Festival movies and their potential impact on the industry. As the industry begins to recover from the challenges of the past few years, eyes will be on how the release of anticipated films will contribute to the overall restoration of the Chinese film and television market.

