Everlong, the Foo Fighters tribute band from Neuquén, presents their show “No Way Back”

Everlong, the Foo Fighters tribute band from Neuquén, This Friday he will have his first big show called “No Way Back”, after his participation in the last Fiesta de la Confluencia. Will be on Mood Live (Minister González 40, Neuquén) with doors opening at 20:30.

Arising from the concern of its guitarist Andrés Bejaranothe band that takes its name from one of the most significant songs of the Foo Fighters and the most reproduced on the platforms, began with another characteristic theme of Dave Grohl’s band: “Time Like This”, segundo single de One by One (2003).

That song was the starting point for a project born out of the 2020 pandemic lockdown. At home, Bejarano began playing and re-recording guitars by some he liked, including the Foo Fighters. After playing “Time Like This” something lit in the musician. He called the drummer Marcos Quintana and everything started to happen.

Everlong needs a singer: the voice of Julio Breshnev

The next step was to record the song and for this they summoned the guitarist Julián Braico and the bassist Holms, but they were missing nothing less than the singer, someone who could sustain Dave Grohl’s vocal energy. Bejarano thought of adding someone from “outside”. The first name was Lula Bertoldi, from Eruca Sativa, but someone suggested Julio Breshnev, ex-Cosméticos and Vetamadre.

Bejarano sent Breshnev the material and he accepted immediately. The result was a video clip made in pandemic mode, with webcams and a split screen that they shared on networks in mid-April of that 2020. The version was so good and the experience so gratifying that they did not hesitate to move on.

Tributing the music of Foo Fighters as a project began to take shape, but a different one from what it finally turned out to be because, at first, the idea was a formation with rotating musicians and interpret different songs, as had happened with “Time Like This”, but it did not prosper due to lack of time and resources.

Two years passed from that pandemic experience until, at the end of last year, the idea of ​​forming a Foo Fighters tribute band took hold. Thus, Bejarano and Quintana were joined by Jean Paul Trotta (guitar and backing vocals) and Luciano Walter (bass). But they still had the same problem: the singer. Who would take Dave Grohl’s place remained the question… until Cesar Valenzuela showed up.

“When he first rehearsed with us, he turned us around, it was what we wanted,” recalls Bejarano in dialogue with Río Negro. Valenzuela came from the Audioslave tribute band, where he had to get to Chris Cornell’s records, not far from Dave Grohl’s. “His voice finished giving our tribute band the essence,” remarks the guitarist.

Everlong arrived on the stage of the National Confluence Festival in a somewhat fortuitous way and it was, for them, but also for a good part of the public, a great goal from the angle. “Someone close to the production of the party heard us and told us ‘I want you to play. It was unexpected, but people were immediately hooked, they began to follow us on networks, it was very strong. It took us by surprise, but, at the same time, we knew that the work we were doing was good”, says Bejarano.

For us, Foo Fighters is the last great rock band of this generation.” Andrés Bejarano, guitar and voice of Everlong.

This Friday will be the band’s first proper date, with a show of more than twenty songs taken from the entire Foo Fighters discography supported by an important audiovisual setting. “That people identify with the sound of this band, for us the last great rock band of this generation,” says the guitarist.

The show will include live versions of songs once performed by the Foo Fighters, but with their own arrangements that give the version its stamp: “They improvise a lot live, we take that idea and do our own improvisations,” says Bejarano.



