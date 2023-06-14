Every day of my life I ask to find my nephew

Giselle Parodi is the youngest daughter of Sonia Torres, the only one left of the three children that the grandmother from Plaza de Mayo had, who for almost half a century has been looking for her appropriate grandson in the last military dictatorship.

47 years after the birth of his nephew, he tells what it was like to live with the constant search in his life: that of his sister, that of his brother-in-law and that of his nephew. He also tells about his volunteering during adolescence at the Casa Cuna and during the dictatorship.

Giselle is 65 years old, she is a psychomotrician, she has three children and she teaches tango. She always kept a low profile and was not one to talk to the media. In fact, she assures that many people who know her recently found out that she is Sonia’s daughter. But her story reveals still unknown stories from one of the most terrifying stages of Argentina.

She was detained for two days in 1975. At just 15 years old, she heard her sister being tortured and lived being persecuted by the military and with her phone tapped for 10 years. During her visit to the Casa Cuna, she saw how the Army was guarding a sector where there were cribs with babies that said “NN” and she believes that she may have seen her nephew without being able to recognize him.

Silvina Parodi and her husband, Daniel Francisco Orozco, were kidnapped from their home in the Alberdi neighborhood on March 26, 1976, two days after the military coup. Silvina was 6 months pregnant and her son, according to what could be reconstructed over the years, was born in the Buen Pastor prison on June 14 of that year. Her mother named him Daniel Efraín or Efraín Daniel Orozco Parodi. The baby was with her for two days and then nothing more was heard from her little one.

Giselle maintains her hopes of finding her nephew. “Every day of my life I ask to find him. With or without mom (Sonia) we will continue looking for him. We owe it to him, so that he knows the origins of him. It is not about forcing anyone, or ripping off anything, but only that he knows who he is and that he can have that information available, ”she explained. “In my family we have privileged living from love and not from hate or revenge. From love we seek justice and truth,” he added..

–How was your life before Silvina’s disappearance?

–We were a middle-class family, very close despite the fact that my parents were already separated when I was a teenager. My brothers and I were very sporty, my parents always instilled in us sports (especially swimming) and art, and they always encouraged us to do something for others. That’s why I was a volunteer at Casa Cuna, since 1973. My mother had a pharmacy and my father was a surveyor, we were just another middle-class family.

What was Silvina like?

–She was very thoughtful, she did well in everything. She had studied at Manuel Belgrano and was in her first year of Economic Sciences, there she met Daniel who was in his fourth year. When I was a teenager, I used to go out with her and my brother Luis. I would have liked to enjoy her more, her but also Luis, who died of an asthma attack at the age of 38. Both my brothers and I had incorporated work for others, social interest, we participated in the student clubs of our schools. I studied at Jesús María, they at Belgrano. Some time later I found out that my sister was a member of the People’s Revolutionary Army (ERP), but she was an intellectual militant. She married Daniel in January 1975 and at the end of that year she became pregnant with my nephew.

– When did they start being persecuted?

–In 1975, a year before the coup, they raided my father’s house and took us all into custody. I was there for two days, when I was 15 years old, and I heard how they tortured my sister and my brother-in-law. My family is released and Silvina and Daniel are detained for 15 days. The day of the coup (March 24, ’76) my mother came running to tell us and ask us all to leave the house. We lived with my father and my sister with her husband. We all go to friends’ houses. Two days later my sister goes to the doctor and goes back to her house to look for clothes and they were waiting there and they are kidnapped. They beat them a lot, according to what the neighbors told us, and they stole absolutely everything from the house. We began to have soldiers standing at the door of my house constantly, they followed me to school, then to Cabred where I was studying. They tapped our phones for 10 years. A long time later we found the wiretaps from all those years. At one point in my life I asked myself: “Either you live, or you are afraid.” And I chose to live, to continue with my life despite having constant monitoring.

– How did they look for Silvina’s son?

–When we found out that Silvina’s son had been born, an incessant search began. My parents went through morgues, hospitals, justice, the clergy and the military itself. The search became an absolutely daily part of my life. It was and is every day, with my mom in the lead, but with all the family and friends behind.

-How was your time at Casa Cuna?

–Since 1973 I was a volunteer at Casa Cuna, it was a job with a lot of commitment, it was not charity. We were a group of more than 100 boys, between the ages of 13 and 16 who took care of the children there, we took them out for walks. The nuns enabled us to take them to our house on certain dates such as holidays. In the Casa Cuna I could see how on the first floor, to which we were not allowed access, the military put on white coats and guarded some white cribs with babies, which had an “NN” sign. They were the children of the disappeared and the nuns there, although not all, were in cahoots with them. They delivered children and babies. Later I found out that all the information was registered in the basement of the hospital, but all of that disappeared. From one day to the next they prohibit the volunteers from taking the children for a walk. I asked why and the nun Asunción Medrano told me: “You have a baby to take care of at home.” She tells me that Silvina had had the baby and she believed that my nephew was with my family. Before that we went to the Good Shepherd to find out, she agrees to accompany me (she was very brave) and they deny us everything. They tell us that they had transferred Silvina “to the south”. Later we learned that they took her to La Perla and murdered her there. This nun later declared in the Conadep. At that time, when the soldiers who stood guard on the first floor of the Casa Cuna went to the bathroom, I would go inside to see the babies. I surely must have seen my nephew, but I couldn’t recognize him.

Giselle Parodi, sister of Silvina Parodi and daughter of Sonia Torres. It is the anniversary of the birth of Sonia’s grandson who has been looking for 40 years. (Javier Ferreyra / The Voice)

The one who knew everything was the director of the Casa Cuna, the nun Monserrat Trigo. She handled absolutely everything, she negotiated the children. At the end of ’76 or beginning of ’77, a military uncle of one of the volunteers told us that we were on a “black list”, just for being volunteers there. After that one day we arrived and we had the door with a padlock. They never let us in again.

–What happened to the nun Monserrat?

–I went to see her years ago, she was in the congregation of Father Claret. She knew me from being a volunteer at Casa Cuna and we talked for a while. When I asked her about my nephew, she did not give me any information, she cut off the communication. She was subpoenaed for the La Perla trial, after testimony from Silvina’s cellmates implicated her and a former federal judge. A week before her trial, in 2015, the Vatican gave her a transfer order to Barcelona because she had a sick sister. We never heard from her again.

How is the search going today?

–People always gave us information about the possible appearance of my nephew, we approached but it was not. Democracy brought relief, we needed a constitutional power to turn to. However, we have many requests for DNA in the courts, but even in democracy, the courts did not help in the first decades. There is even still an open request for DNA that is about 15 years old. In the middle we have received threats, especially my mother and also attacks. In 2006 they entered my house and beat my mother tremendously. They didn’t steal anything. It was to scare her. Hope is always. Every day of my life I ask to find it, I do things for it and I have the idea that she is going to show up. We are always looking from love, without hate, without desire for revenge to anyone. I have also raised my children in this and they participate today as Grandmothers. Throughout this process that has taken 40 years, Abuelas has made great contributions to the notion of identity, to the search and not only for children appropriated by the dictatorship. We understood why it is necessary for a person to know his origins, where he comes from. The idea is not to go and rip children (now adults) from their environments, but to let him know the truth and that he will see what he does with it next. That’s why I look for him, not only because I owe it to my sister but because I owe it to him. And we’re going to keep looking for him, with or without my mom.