Every film is a classic 2023 Japanese Film Festival Zhejiang Station kicks off this weekend

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-13 06:25

Hangzhou Daily News This weekend, under the guidance of the Zhejiang Film Projection Association, the “2023 Japanese Film Festival” brought by CGV Studios in conjunction with Time Outside the Window and DDDream is about to kick off. It will start at noon on the 12th and the pre-sale of the film festival will start.

After the first stop in Beijing, the Zhejiang station will be screened simultaneously in Hangzhou and Ningbo from April 14th to 22nd. The screening studios are respectively CGV Studios Hangzhou Letigang Store and CGV Cinemas Ningbo Yinzhou Store two stores.

There are 8 films in this film festival: “The Life of the Disliked Pine Nut”, “Little Forest Summer and Autumn Chapter”, “Little Forest Winter and Spring Chapter”, “Harukiri”, “Things Around”, “Remember My Mother”, “Deeper Than the Sea”, “Happy Time” trilogy, each of which is a selection of high-scoring movies, and it can also be called a classic Japanese movie.

The pre-sale will officially start at 12:00 noon on April 12 (Wednesday). You can log in to the CGV Studios App/Official Account/Mini Program to grab tickets. The third-party platform Taopiaopiao will also start selling tickets simultaneously. During the event, you can get the corresponding movie poster with the ticket stub of the film festival, and collect more than 3 ticket stubs of different screenings to exchange for 1 set of limited commemorative postcards.