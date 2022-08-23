Home Entertainment Every frame of an exhibition in the fields is a story of a small village – Public Welfare Information – Public Welfare Channel
Every frame of an exhibition in the fields is a story of a small village

Every frame of an exhibition in the fields is a story of a small village

Exhibition in the field, every frame is a small village story

(exhibition site)

Huasheng Online, August 23rd, on August 22nd, the “Small Village Story – The Village Construction of Mountain Children” was held in Shuangyan Village, Anhua. From the collection of materials, creation of exhibits, to the design and arrangement of exhibition panels, this “home-grown” art exhibition was entirely created by rural children. After returning to the fields, a wonderful chemical reaction occurred between art and the countryside.

Since 2016, the “Dew Drop Project”, an aesthetic education project of the Sun Charity Scholarship Foundation, has continued to provide art courses for rural children, held urban and rural public welfare exhibitions, and encouraged Shanliwa to observe life with an artistic perspective, discover the beauty around them, and express themselves bravely.

(Art lessons and creative activities)

This year, the Sun Foundation joined hands with three local young artists from Hunan, Li Tingting, Peng Ke and Zhu Ping, and Shanliwa, from the perspectives of photography, painting and music, to conduct the three natural villages from August 19th to 21st. Create and feel the deep life of the village. Visit the ancestral hall, the old site of the arsenal, and the oldest old man in the village, and use the camera to freeze the beauty of the countryside; use the power of sunlight to experience the beauty of nature by DIY with plants; watch the cellophane with the self-portrait dancing in the wind, and find the uniqueness of flying. ;From all kinds of strange-shaped stones on the beach, color, shape, and then fix with hot melt glue to build the unique “stone country” of the village; step on the “Rainbow Bridge of Scales”, feel the rhythm and rhythm, use the body Percussion interprets the ancient poem “Pity for Agriculture”… Under the leadership of the tutors, the children detached themselves from video games and short videos, and reinvested their vision into the land where they were born and rediscovered the beauty of the countryside.

(Village viewing the exhibition)

Finally, on the morning of August 22, the village on-site exhibition of “Story of a Small Village – Village Creation of Shanliwa” was opened to the villagers. A “small village photo studio” photography interactive area. The works on display are all from the art creation activities of the first three days. The children told the audience the stories of the small village and nature in their eyes.

The works of the little artist were exhibited in Shuangyan Village, attracting all the young and old of the village. tightly linked together.

