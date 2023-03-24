President Alberto Fernandez affirmed today that “every March 24, we hug each other and march valuing the collective memory”, within the framework of the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice that is commemorated today in homage to the victims of the military dictatorship.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



«We announce the construction of the new Space for the Memory and Promotion of Human Rights in Campo de Mayo, former #CCDTyE. Like every #March24, we hug each other and march, valuing collective memory». The President published this morning on his Twitter account.

We announce the construction of the new Space for the Memory and Promotion of Human Rights in Campo de Mayo, former #CCDTyE. like every #24deMarchwe hugged and marched putting in value the collective memory. pic.twitter.com/UNuOqplgFy – Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez) March 24, 2023

Yesterday, the president announced the construction of the Space for the Memory and Promotion of Human Rights in the former Clandestine Center for Detention, Torture and Extermination (CCDTyE) Campo de Mayo, in San Miguel, province of Buenos Aires, on the eve of today’s commemoration.

Last night the President dined with the head of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto, according to official sources.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Before leaving for Santo Domingo, where he will participate this weekend in the Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, the president He posted his message on networks and added a video with his speech from yesterday’s event and the tour of what will be the new memory space.

During his speech in Campo de Mayo, Fernández pointed out that “47 years later we continue to demand truth and justice, we continue to value collective memory.”

Along these lines, he remarked that in Campo de Mayo “we are valuing memory from an ethical place, from the ethics of the rule of law”.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Likewise, he recalled when he was chief of staff of the government of Nestor Kirchner noting: “I had the privileged place of being when Néstor made the decision to change the logic that Argentina had been having when human rights were still a debate.”

“Told me, ‘Look Alberto, call the presidents of our blocks and tell them that they have to annul the laws of Due Obedience and Full Stop. Finally, let’s repeal pardons‘”, recounted the Head of State about his conversation with the former president.

And he continued: “He told me: ‘Alberto, we tried forgetting and it didn’t work. We tried forgiveness and it didn’t work either. Let’s try justice. It’s time for justice.’”

news news–summary news–55-81″>



“Every March 24 we can have many differences in politics, but the vast majority of Argentines embrace and march. The society that seeks the truth, justice and that does not hide barbarism or coexist with murderers”, concluded Fernández.



