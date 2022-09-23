Literature and art come from life and are higher than life. The movie “Ordinary Hero” reproduces a real event that happened in Hotan, Xinjiang last year. From the video, we can see that an ordinary farm child living in Hotan broke his small arm due to an accident. As far as his family conditions are concerned, it almost indicates that his life is about to end or he will be disabled for life. However, to his family’s surprise, the child has a chance to have a healthy life again. In the film, the traffic police, the hospital, the airport, the airport tower, and the passengers on the plane cooperated fully, one after another, until the last child lay on the operating table under the shadowless light. After eight hours of thrilling, the little boy’s limb was severed The blood vessels were successfully connected. For a child as young as 7 years old, it is hard to imagine what kind of painful experience and what kind of happiness it is. When he was young, the thrill and the speed of life and death experienced by this accident and the life-saving experience will grow with his age, the rich experience, the complete recovery of the severed limbs and nerves, and the unforgettable period for him. Through the experience, he will definitely have a deeper understanding of his life, hometown and people.

It has been more than a year since the incident, when this real incident, which was remembered by time, entered people’s spiritual life in a literary and artistic way, and moved all audiences. The presentation of the story by the movie “Ordinary Heroes” is not only grounded and thoughtful, but also a good film and work full of artistic expression. It turned a real event into a “artwork” and showed people a profound, pure, real and simple Xinjiang in an artistic way.

Profound Xinjiang: Although injuries are ruthless, there is great love in the world. It vividly reflects the party and the country’s adherence to the value concept of “people-oriented, life first”. It deeply embodies the harmonious relationship of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang as a family and helps each other, and vividly reflects the social customs of all walks of life in Xinjiang to protect life and love without boundaries. All of this touches the softest part of people’s hearts. The movie “Ordinary Heroes” not only expresses the spiritual connotation of the event itself, but also expresses the unique spiritual temperament of this hot land in Xinjiang.

Pure Xinjiang: The pureness of Xinjiang lies in the beauty of Xinjiang. There are not only the extreme beauty of mountains and rivers, desert oasis, but also people’s love. Caring, accommodating and caring are the highlights of great love. And this highlight is reflected in every frame, every shot, and every scene of the movie. From the story to the end of the movie, the real characters are presented on the screen. During the viewing, the audience’s feelings have been unable to calm down. The great love in the world is not only the Chinese speed, sincere and loving eyes, and touching behavior displayed by the characters in the mirror. What happened in reality is the pure and kind heartfelt emotion of Xinjiang people.

Modern Xinjiang: In addition to showing the great love in the world, this film actually has a very important aspect, and the work has also made a good expression. The thrilling and tense atmosphere of the film’s story opening has always been throughout the film. The relay of life is one after another. The film not only expresses the theme of human love and life first, but also vividly shows our country’s perfect social rescue cooperation ability and level, and shows the awareness of professionals and ordinary people living around us about emergency rescue. Within eight hours, the amputated limb that has been stripped of the living body can be revived, and the rhythm of life can be jumped out with the main body of life again with the pulse of the heart. It must be because there is a complete emergency rescue channel. We noticed that in real stories and film performances, this channel is organic, harmonious and accessible, especially in emergency situations. On the other hand, it shows the high level of emergency cooperation awareness, emergency cooperation ability, emergency cooperation responsibility and emergency cooperation level displayed by a country, its social system, and all walks of life. The success of the film lies in the use of artistic means to express this ability in a real, full, incisive, and accessible way. While moving, the audience also feels extremely happy that they live in such a country with a sense of security. Regarding emergency management, we may have experience in a certain exercise, but when the emergency situation really strikes suddenly, most people’s reaction is overwhelmed. When the emergency rescue system is activated, it can best reflect the social responsibility and care, mutual Care, social cooperation ability, etc., the Xinjiang shown in this film is real, life-giving, full of hope and strength.

The successful performance of the movie “Ordinary Heroes” has also brought more space for Xinjiang’s literary and artistic creation. With the power of literary and artistic creation to boost culture, literature and art will undoubtedly play a strong and irreplaceable boost. Combining good stories, real characters, and the spirit of the times with good artistic architecture and sophisticated artistic creation, and telling the Xinjiang chapter of Chinese stories well, can become a reality. Literature and art can certainly play a subtle social role. It infects and inspires people by shaping artistic images, making people’s thoughts subtly change, and then affecting people’s social life.

Every stroke and every stroke of China is the backbone. Today, the Chinese nation has entered a new era, and Xinjiang themes have attracted much attention. Xinjiang is a hot spot for literary and artistic expression. Not to mention the mountains and rivers in Xinjiang, which are colorful and colorful, just talking about her profoundness, her purity, and her authenticity can stimulate the impulse and enthusiasm of literary and artistic creators. Therefore, literature and art are used to boost culture and enrich Xinjiang, expressing the profound beauty, pure beauty and true beauty of Xinjiang. In the way of literary and artistic creation, the social role of literary and artistic aesthetics is brought into play. The Chinese culture originates from history, and the Chinese stories that grow in the production and life of various ethnic groups are transformed into artistic images of cultural enrichment, so that readers of all ethnic groups can return to the sense of individual and The cognition of the country, the region and the country, the past and the present, and the establishment of a correct view of the country, history, nation, religion, and culture will play an irreplaceable role.

