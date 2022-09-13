(file picture)

Kwan Ying herself is a fairly well-known artist in Taiwan. In the early days, she was just shooting commercials, but eventually she became famous and produced a lot of works. Among them, she herself showed her acting skills and strength. Kwan Ying is real. The rich second generation, their education and the like are very high. And she is quite beautiful, and she finally married Zhu Zhiwei.

Is Zhu Zhiwei the son of Lin Zixiang?

Zhiwei is not Lin Zixiang’s own son. Wu Zhengyuan, a former Hong Kong manager of Warner Records, married Lin Zixiang and had a son, Zhu Zhiwei. In 1980, Wu Zhengyuan, also known as Zhu Zhiwei’s mother, married Lin Zixiang in secret abroad, and they had a son and a daughter. Wu Zhengyuan was a high-level manager of a music company and a music producer at the time. After the marriage, as a company executive, she “wooed” Ye Qianwen and Lin Zixiang to sing “Reunion”, which gave Lin Zixiang and Ye Qianwen a chance to get to know each other, which led to a scandal between the two, which later became a reality. In the end, Wu Zhengyuan and Lin Zixiang officially divorced in 1995. After the divorce, Wu Zhengyuan resigned from the music company and immigrated to San Francisco with his children.

Are Zhu Zhiwei and Lin Dexin a father?

Zhu Zhiwei and Lin Dexin are half fathers. They are 10 years apart, and their relationship is like good friends. Before Lin Dexin, Lin Zixiang and Ye Qianwen went to Taiwan, they had dinner together. Kwan Ying’s mother-in-law Wu Zhengyuan is Lin Zixiang’s ex-wife. Zhu Zhiwei is a native of Hong Kong. He started his own company to sell green products. He served as a senior executive of HSBC in Hong Kong for 10 years. After marriage, his career will expand and settle in Taiwan, so that his wife can take care of her parents’ family nearby and continue her acting career. The wedding will be divided into two private wedding parties and traditional wedding receptions in the first half of the year.

