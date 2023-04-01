One day he crossed from the mechanical workshop, they pampered him and stayed a while. She continued visiting the beachgoers at the YPF San Cristóbal de Rio gallegos and spent more and more time there. So the boys began to make a cow for buy him foodbecame a friend and inseparable companion of Cristobal, the dog that came before her. Like him, she also opened the door so that sleep under roof in the raw nights of the Patagonia.

She decides when to stay and when to go and now, He already has a vest with his logo and a beanie, like one more. Difficult to resist caressing her or taking a photo for tourists who come to the south of the country or for the neighbors who also became fond of her.

The beachgoers gave him the cap and a neighbor the vest, to which the employees added the pin like theirs.

“Why Lie? And, because of the short legs”, says one of the employees with a smile. “She is a friend who was endeared,” he adds.

Days ago, shared three photos of her on the station’s Facebook and it rained thumbs up and cool comments.

The post said this: «Our friend Lie and her traditional visit. More than three years ago, this friend asks for permission at home (sometimes not) and comes to our branch at Alberto J. Bark and Autovía, to visit our staff, receive the love and cuddles required, and then return to their owners. Taking advantage of the sunny autumn morning, he also posed for the cameras in YPF clothing.”

A client’s gift

The vest was given to him by a neighbor. It belonged to his dog, who recently went to heaven, and decided to bring it to Little Lie. And his friends from the station gave him the pin like theirs and the cap for the photo.

The beachgoers take care of buying food for him.

Rodrigo, the person in charge of the beach, always hangs out with her and Cristóbal. And like everyone, he is careful that nothing is missing.

“It causes zero problem and everyone loves it, it is already one more”, commented the employee. Every once in a while, she returns to the workshop and then returns to the station wagging her tail, much to the delight of her friends on the beach.

The dog posed with the vest that a neighbor from Río Gallegos gave her and the beach cap at the Río Gallegos station.

