The drug violence in Rosario It continues to escalate and the neighbors are already fed up with this situation. So much so that this Monday there was an attempt to take justice into their own hands after set fire to the house of an alleged drug trafficker and it all ended in a confrontation with the police. To the Minister of Security, Hannibal Fernandezarrived in the city and assured that “everything is calm now.”

The crime of Máximo Jerez, the 12-year-old boy killed in a shootout in the neighborhood The Pumites When he was celebrating a birthday, he generated an uprising from the neighbors.

interviewed by C5N Arriving in Rosario, Aníbal Fernández commented: “In this place Gendarmerie was not there So we don’t know the fine matter from within. They were watching over this little boy who had been killed yesterday and in the neighborhood, who are aware of what is happening, accused this man as responsible for what happened, they went to the house and an unwanted situation began because apart from the pain for the death of the little boy was added the having to confront the Santa Fe police

“There are two detainees from that family who would be responsible and My people tell me that everything would be calm“, said the Minister of Security, however, it was later reported that there would be four detainees.

“Nor is it healthy for the neighborhood to act like this because we are going to end up having bigger problems with other deaths,” stressed the national official.

Aníbal Fernández spoke about drug trafficking in Rosario

Regarding the situation of drug violence in Rosario, Aníbal Fernández pointed out: “The case of Rosario is different. Does 20 years that these things are happening. For 20 years they worked as they pleased and did not have much pressure from the force. Today we are making forces in all ways”.

