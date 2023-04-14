Cacho Garay was released yesterday afternoon after being accused of threatening his wife with a weapon. the comedian He regained his freedom by paying a bail of one million pesos.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



«I am denounced for an alleged threat and that is all. As for what follows that, they ask for a search and I I live in a colonial house where there are all kinds of antiques»Garay said.

In this regard, he added that he has “rifles dating from 1700 and another from 1800 cavalry.”

During a note with TN Central, he stated that “there were two old shotguns, very very old. When they are tested, we never imagined that they worked. I don’t know how to handle weapons but I do have them as ornaments”, referring to the firearms found during the search.

Regarding the complaint against him, he maintained that “everything that was said will have to be proven, I am very calm ”.

On the other hand, He stated in the television interview that he did not know about the complaint for gender violence. “In principle it was threats and only that. They have told me about other things that have been said but well, “she said.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



They charged Cacho Garay with threats with a firearm

Cacho Garay was indicted by the Gender Violence prosecutor, Daniel Carniello, for the crimes of “threats aggravated by the use of weapons in the context of gender violence and illegal possession of weapons for civilian use.”

In addition, in the context of the investigation, expert examinations were carried out on Verónica Macias Bracamonte, the complainant, and they showed that “they finds himself with a lucid, alert consciousness, oriented in time and space. legal sources reported.



