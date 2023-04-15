In collaboration with Dermalogica

If there’s one thing everyone who knows anything about cosmetics agrees on, it’s the fact that retinol is the holy grail of beauty product shelves. As someone with sensitive skin, it’s hard to convince me to try products that come with “start slowly” style instructions, but in the case of Dermalogica’s new Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum, I’ve heard so many good things and received so many questions about it in my story that I decided I had no choice but to gather courage and try Slowly, of course.

Very pleasant, Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum

The recipe /// A complex of several retinoids that work at different speeds. The formula also includes nourishing, calming and restorative ingredients to prevent sensitivities and promises (based on the results of a clinical study) that you will see a change within two weeks without irritating the skin. The following facts can be added to the results of the clinical research: the serum entered the list of the best cosmetic products of the website byrdie for 2022, as of this moment it is sold out on the website Cult Beauty and on the American website of Dermalogica it already has 700 reviews, 576 of which gave it five stars .

the promise /// The serum treats four age effects that tend to bother most of us: reduction of wrinkles and lines, improvement of skin texture and tone, reduction of pores and lightening of spots and pigmentation.

Operating Instructions /// Intended for daily use at night time, but you should start from one to three times a week. If the skin reacts with dryness or redness, you should reduce the frequency. If everything is fine, you can move on to daily use. You can apply moisturizer over it, and it is very important not to forget sunscreen in the morning. Not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women.

my experience /// I started using the serum about three weeks ago. I don’t have wrinkles or fine lines that bother me (my skin reacts to the years and gravity by drooping), but pretty quickly you could notice that the skin looked firmer and more vital. I also used the serum on my hands, which in my case are decorated with a lot of age spots, and I think you can see a change. The spots did not disappear, but softened. One more thing: its texture is a gel texture so it’s easy and pleasant to apply and I didn’t feel the need to apply moisturizer or night cream over it.

Proof by taking a photo next to soda:

to the left: Beginning of March, before I started using Dynamic Skin Retinol. You can see a very prominent central spot and dry skin.

to the right: This week, three weeks after the start of use, the big spot is less prominent and the skin looks a little fresher.

(Yes, there are also lighting differences here, but it’s my right hand and I see the change even now as I type. Again, it’s not about disappearance, but something is definitely moving).

Common questions:

Is it suitable for oily skin? The texture of the Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum is a gel texture, so it is also suitable for oily skin and improves the texture of the skin after acne (not when the acne is not active).

If I’ve already become addicted to another serum, say vitamin C? It is not a problem to use an additional serum in the morning or use it alternately in the evening (retinol day, another serum day).

Can it be used even in the height of summer? In the height of summer it is advisable to be careful. Anyone who plans to spend hours in the sun should take a break. Those who avoid direct use and follow the instructions will be able to continue as usual.

How does it fit into the skincare routine? Recommended evening routine: double cleansing, exfoliation to allow better absorption of the active ingredient. Retinol serum. After a few minutes you can apply moisturizer.

Can it be used both day and night? only in the evening Retinol is photosensitive and makes the skin sensitive to light. Beyond that, the hours when the skin repairs itself are 21:00-24:00 so that is the ideal time to use active ingredients that should help in repair and renewal.

