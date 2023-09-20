Evil and its souls in Delhi

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Age of Evil leaves no time for reflection, except at the end, when the race ends, when each character has reached and exhausted his destiny, when there are no more questions.

Deepti Kaapor’s novel is a noir, but above all a dense and pressing journey into the tunnels of the deepest soul of modern Indian society.

The castes, the family, the money and the power, the cruelty of the most ruthless poverty, the cities and the mountains, the places scattered on the ocean, the crumbling shantytowns, curse and only certainty for thousands of families.

Delhi

Delhi and its evolutions, its secrets, the city and its violence, oppression, revenge, vices, all vices. The destinies of the three protagonists intertwine but do not unite, despite the piece of life together, the cultural distances, the destiny given by birth and the necessary escape dictate the end of necessary but impossible casual bonds. This is how Ajay’s cold dedication and loyalty towards his master Sunny seems like salvation but it is sacrifice. His ultimate fate, since he was kicked out of his family as a child to redeem his father’s death, condemns him to being expendable. Deep down he always knew it. And he accepts it with self-sacrifice until the moment of redemption which condemns him to escape. Goodness and ferocity coexist in contingency, there are no principles, there is life. The only way out is escape, oblivion and perhaps eternal solitude. Birthplaces cage and condemn, Sunny, the rich parvenue, son and grandson of the Wadia family of ruthless, rich and powerful bosses, who control politics and economy on the shoulders of the poorest in the city of Delhi. Sunny is a divided boy, his naivety is equal to the awareness of his destiny as heir of the Wadia, this is how his father and uncle want him and impose it, who punish his hubris by erasing his world, the people he cares about, the places , the spaces, the dream of redemption. Only Neda, a young journalist from an intellectual and bourgeois family, wants to trust him, torn but fascinated by a world in which every desire seems fulfillable, rich and glittering, comfortable. She wants to believe that Sunny’s projects can help the poor, transform Delhi and give an opportunity to the forgotten. She wants to but knows it won’t be like this. She enters and exits her life, dragged by the desire to know the end of the story, perhaps by being a witness to it. Her education makes her a judge, her love makes her a victim. The reader is with her, with Sunny, with Ajay and their destinies.

HBO

It is not surprising that the novel is the first of a trilogy and already a screenplay for an HBO series. At times the writing slows down, it seems to become naive in the characters’ dialogues but then it resumes, quickly and intensely. The Age of Evil is a total immersion in the folds of the abyss of a difficult country which, as Ajay says, foreigners cannot understand, a country they adore and claim to understand. This is how the reader feels, dragged into the complexity of a fascinating and terrible world waiting for salvation.

Deepti Kapoor, The State of the Male, Einaudi pp.648, 22 euros

