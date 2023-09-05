“Evil Does Not Exist”, refined ecological drama

Listen to the audio version of the article

Japanese cinema is the protagonist in Venice: waiting to discover the new film by the great Shin’ya Tsukamoto, entitled “Shadow of Fire”, the eagerly awaited “Evil Doest Not Exist” by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi was presented in competition.

Fresh from the Oscar won with the excellent “Drive My Car”, the Japanese director proposes in this case an apparently simpler story, also remaining within a decidedly shorter duration (106 minutes compared to the approximately three hours of the previous film ).

However, ambitions are still high in this film centered on a father and daughter who live in a village in the middle of the forests. One day, the locals learn of plans to build a glamping (basically a luxury campsite) right in the middle of the woods they pass through every day.

When two Tokyo officials arrive at the village to hold a meeting, it becomes clear that the project will negatively impact the local water supply, causing general discontent among the listeners. The agency’s contradictory intentions endanger both the ecological balance of the plateau and the lifestyle of the inhabitants.

If with “Drive My Car” Hamaguchi had taken his cue from a good story by Haruki Murakami, in this one he instead proposes an original script, focused on ecologism and the integration between man and nature. Very well written is the character of Takumi, a man who has managed to overcome his traumas by leading a modest life and indulging, together with his little daughter, the cycles and the order of nature. It is from his words, addressed both to the child and to the adults, that the most significant messages emerge that the film wants to carry forward.

A well-calibrated direction

Opened by a suggestive incipit, in which the remarkable sound score goes well with the images of the trees and the sky seen from below, “Evil Does Not Exist” has an elegant and well-balanced staging: Hamaguchi’s style is precise and orderly, as he had already demonstrated in his previous films. From a narrative point of view, the film struggles to fuel, but then manages to grow as the minutes go by, reaching its peak in an ending that is not easy to interpret, but certainly capable of shocking the viewer to the core. The dialogues are remarkable, starting with a splendid conversation in the car between the two employees of the company who would like to revolutionize the area with the “glamping project” and who will end up rethinking their existence once immersed in the nature and in the activities that take place within it. For the topics covered and Hamaguchi’s attention to every detail, it is a film that could find space in the final palmarès.

Also in competition was also presented “Priscilla”, the new film by Sofia Coppola which takes inspiration from the autobiography of Priscilla Presley. The film opens with the protagonist who, still a teenager, meets Elvis Presley at a party: the man, who is already a rock’n’roll superstar, is immediately interested in her, so much so that he wants to see her again as soon as possible and later take her to Graceland to live with him and his family. Through the eyes of Priscilla, Sofia Coppola tells the hidden side of a great American myth, from a long courtship to a turbulent marriage marked by continuous ups and downs. Seventeen years after “Marie Antoinette”, the American director returns to sign a female biopic, but failing to surprise and excite as done in that beautiful previous film: even in “Priscilla” the packaging is impeccable, but the rhythm is fluctuating and the emotional involvement is felt only at times. The writing is still effective, but a few more flickers would surely have benefited the entire operation.