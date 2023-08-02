Home » EVILE – The Unknown
EVILE – The Unknown

EVIL
The Unknown
(Thrash Metal)

Label: Napalm Records
Format: (LP)

Release: 14.07.2023

The British thrashers have never made a secret of the fact that EVILE are big fans of the BayArea, especially METALLICA. When it comes to songwriting and innovation, the gentlemen were never big fans of surprises anyway, but what they deliver on “The Unknown” almost borders on copyright infringement.

Don’t get me wrong, EVILE are very skilled musicians and they also know how a Thrash Metal song should sound. I also liked the predecessor “Hell Unleashed” with courageous mood changes and always surprising atmosphere and the men can also convince live.

But now we have “The Unknown” and that doesn’t sound so unfamiliar. Grooving mid-tempo thrash with partly rocking guitars, like METALLICA delivered on “Load” / “Reload”, plus a few quieter moments between the Black Album and one or the other TESTAMENT ballad and numerous Hetfield commemorative vocal lines by bassist Ol Drake, who took over the singing position in 2020, surprise then. Of course, the inclined EVILE and/or METALLICA fan has to decide for himself whether it’s positive or negative.

If you encapsulate the review – as far as possible – from the fact that everything screams for Hetfield, Hamet, Ulricht and Trujilo, it still remains a rather bulky, tedious and simply not wanting to get going album with good beginnings and technically beyond any doubt musicians. EVILE is fortunate to be close to their idols, but it would have taken a little more courage and a bigger twist to make “The Unknown” a really relevant album. You could have done that with an unusual production, the addition of completely different stylistic elements or a completely different surprise. A few faster numbers and the babble intro of “Beginning Of The End” don’t really help either.

What remains is a solid piece of 90s Thrash, which is well produced and performed more than routinely.

Tracklist „The Unknown“:

1. The Unknown
2. The Mask We Wear
3. Monolith
4. When Mortal Coils Shed
5. Sleepless Eyes
6. Out Of Sight
7. At Mirror’s Speech
8. Reap What You Sow
9. Beginning Of The End
10. Balance Of Time
Total playing time: 53:34

Band-Links:

LineUp:
Ol Drake (Vocals, Guitars)
Adam Smith (Guitars)
Joel Graham (Bass)
Ben Carter (Drums)
5.5
