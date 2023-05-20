EVILE – UK thrashers announce new album “The Unknown”!

Since forming in 2002, British thrash masters EVILE have caused a stir and made a name for themselves by blending pure thrash with uncompromising metal. Now they announce their next work with “The Unknown”.

. Not only did the band play a notable role in the thrash metal revival movement of the mid to late 2000s, but, like Kerrang! praised having “carried the entire ‘revival’ of the genre on her shoulders”. After their last, critically acclaimed album Hell Unleashed (2021), the four will strike again on July 14, 2023 with their sixth album The Unknown via Napalm Records!

Prove this time EVILthat they are more than just a thrash band by blending slower tempos with a heavier approach. Additionally, melodious vocals meet serious, deep lyrical themes – from depression, coping with loss and recurring nightmares, self-esteem and image to more personal issues like living with dementia, struggling with the music industry and even the worries of being a new parent to become.

Frontmann OL Drake:

„We’re really excited to start revealing the next page in the Evile chapter. We’ve taken a completely different approach on this album and I looked inward for inspiration; I’ve opened myself up like I never thought I would. We’ve always been at 500mph, like on the previous album (Hell Unleashed) and this time around we felt we wanted to try the polar opposite – some slower-than-we’ve-ever-done tempos with more melodic vocal hooks, and give Adam some freedom on the leads/writing. I’ve been working on my vocals since diving in the deep end in 2021, and we’ve worked hard for 2 years on this, so I’m excited for everyone to hear the fruits of our labour. We’re really proud of what we’ve all accomplished with this album. This is the one I hope can catapult us to more ears and places we haven’t been before to play for people who are constantly asking us to play in their area.

First up is the title track, „The Unknown.“ I wrote the basic lyrical content and concept back in 2017 when I was out of the band. The song deals with my fears and anxieties of becoming a father for the first time and all the doubts and worries that come with the responsibilities it brings.„

See and hear the title track here:

On “The Unknown” EVILE are deeper, more personal and deeper, while at the same time showing themselves heavier, stronger and grittier than ever! Songs like “The Unknown” showcase the band’s haunting elements and the immersive “new” side of EVILE, which blends a dark, melodic and almost hypnotic mood with colossal, heavy riffs and thundering drums. While still staying true to their explosive trademarks and roots, EVILE leave behind nothing but a pounding new soundscape that builds into a pounding thrash manifesto. Unleashing the unbridled songwriting talents of these British thrash metal frontmen, The Unknown proves that thrash doesn’t always have to be fast. He can also get in your face with outstanding musicianship, unafraid to display a yet unknown facet of lyrical depth and an engaging, eclectic, bold modern metal sound!

The Unknown was recorded by Tim Vincent at Longwave Studios, Cardiff UK and produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Clancy at Longwave Studios.

The Unknown track listing:

1. The Unknown

2. The Mask We Wear

3. Monolith

4. When Mortal Coils Shed

5. Sleepless Eyes

6. Out of Sight

7. At Mirror’s Speech

8. Reap What You Sow

9. Beginning Of The End

10. Balance Of Time

EVILE is:

OL Drake – Vocals & Lead Guitar

Ben Carter – Drums

Joel Graham – Bass

Adam Smith – Rhythm Guitar

