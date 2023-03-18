He former president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Evo Morales, will tour the south of Argentina and in Neuquén they confirmed their presence. The stipulated date will be next March 24, a historic day for the country and history on the road to the recovery of democracy.

The news was spread by the Frente de Todos de Neuquén, which also reported that the Latin American leader will have a meeting with the candidate for Governor, Ramón Rioseco. The match graph details that the arrival of Morales It will be at 4:00 p.m. and the chosen place is the Central Park of Neuquén capital.

“Comrade President Evo Morales comes to support his candidacy for Governor,” reads the material released by the Frente de Todos in Neuquén.

Material disseminated by the Frente de Todos de Neuquén.

Morales will continue his tour of Patagonia in Chubut

As it became known, One day after his visit to Neuquén (March 25), Evo Morales will continue his tour of southern Argentina in Chubut, where he will be received by Governor Mariano Arcioni, and the mayor of Puerto Madryn, Gustavo Sastre, a town where he will also be.

In Chubut he will meet with the Federal Construction Civil Associationof which Morales is a sponsor and his agenda includes a meeting with the Bolivian community in the area.

Finally, the itinerary contemplates that the Bolivian referent receives the honorary degree by the National University of Patagonia San Juan Bosco, where his latest documentary will also be screened.



