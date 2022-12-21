ROME – The Volkswagen Group and Enel X Way have just launched the Ewiva joint venture aimed at spreading electric mobility in Italy, creating the largest and most widespread high-power charging network (Hpc) throughout the country. Furthermore, the launch of Ewiva was the occasion to inaugurate the first premium charging station in Rome which has a room open to all users and 14 ultra-fast charging points with a power of up to 300 kW. The charging hub is located under a solar canopy made up of photovoltaic panels produced at Enel Green Power’s 3Sun Gigafactory in Sicily. Ewiva is already creating the largest ultra-fast charging network in Italy with 750 points (some awaiting activation), in 233 sites, which add up to the approximately seventeen thousand managed by Enel X Way. By the end of 2023, the goal of the joint venture is to install recharging points at 500 sites to reach three thousand refueling points by 2025, each with a power of up to 350 kW and powered entirely by renewable energy. Overall, Ewiva will manage over 800 sites located in city centres, suburban areas and along major commuter and tourist routes. In this way, anyone who drives an electric vehicle of any type and brand will be able to benefit from the HPC network resulting from the joint venture.

“The expansion of the charging infrastructure plays a key role in the success of electric cars – said Thomas Schmall, member of the board of directors of the Group with responsibility for technology and CEO of VGC – The Volkswagen Group and Enel, two strong partners of different sectors, have now joined forces to tackle this task in a targeted way, thus promoting electric mobility in Italy”. “This joint venture represents a new milestone in the ongoing commitment of Enel X Way and the Enel group to spread electric mobility throughout Italy by accelerating the development of a cutting-edge high-power charging network, which will help make electric vehicles the preferred choice of drivers – added Elisabetta Ripa, CEO of Enel X Way – In the meantime, and in line with the strategy adopted by Enel X Way for the development of public charging infrastructure, we have chosen an open approach, making the network available to all Mobility Service Providers and drivers of electric vehicles of any type and brand”. Today’s announcement and the inauguration in Rome of the first Ewiva premium charging station are an integral part of the solid collaboration between the Volkswagen and Enel groups for the creation of a complete ecosystem for electric mobility in the Belpaese. (Maurilio Rigo)