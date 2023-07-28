Ex-child star is in love again Patrick Bach gives his wife the pass



Especially when he was still a child, Patrick Bach fell at the feet of millions of television viewers. But only one conquers his heart later: his wife Carola, to whom he has been married for 22 years. Now, however, the relationship has failed – and he has fallen in love again.

Actor Patrick Bach has separated from his wife Carola after 22 years of marriage. The 55-year-old confirmed this to the “Bild” newspaper. At the same time he announced that he had fallen in love again.

Last but not least, this is how Patrick Bach became known: as “Silas” in the ZDF series of the same name in 1981.

Patrick and Carola Bach got married in 2001. They have two children together, son Lucca (21) and daughter Sienna (17). A year ago, the couple was in a good mood at the premiere of the Karl May Festival in Bad Segeberg.

Now, however, the actor said: “I broke up and fell in love again. Of course I will continue to take care of my children and always be there for them.” He added: “I thank my wife for the beautiful years, she has always had my back.”

Wife is said to be “deeply sad”.

Carola Bach is “deeply sad” about the separation, writes the “Bild” newspaper. Her estranged husband is said to have once said: “I couldn’t imagine anyone else by my side.” Meanwhile, he does not want to reveal the identity of the woman who has now taken the place at his side.

In 2012 he danced on “Let’s Dance”.

Patrick Bach had become known as a child star. He appeared on television at the age of three, and in 1977, at the age of nine, he appeared on Rudi Carrell’s popular show “Am Running Band”.

In the 1980s he starred in successful Christmas series such as “Silas”, “Jack Holborn” and “Anna”, which had millions of viewers at the time. In 2004 he appeared at the Karl May Festival as the bear hunter’s son. In addition, he can still be seen again and again in TV formats such as “Soko” or “Notruf Hafen Kante”.

Bach also works as a voice actor and speaks, for example, Samwise Gamgee in “The Lord of the Rings”. In 2012 he ventured onto the dance floor on the RTL show “Let’s Dance”. In interaction with Melissa Ortiz-Gomez, however, he “only” took tenth place out of a total of twelve participants.

