Ex-ESMA party use

My name is Myriam Corsi-Schneider. My sister Maria Elina Corsi has been missing since 11/22/1976. Unfortunately she was also at ESMA.

When I read the letter from José Emilio Burucúa asking CK to apologize for the tremendous use and political manipulation of something so horrendous, it was a relief to my heart. the Lord

Burucúa found the right words to define what sometimes I think only those of us who have brothers and/or relatives can perceive when something so terrible is shown in a political act: the lack of respect for our pain.

My sister María Elina Corsi was taken from our house in Buenos Aires by members of the armed forces. We know that she was at the Navy School of Mechanics, now ex-ESMA. For our family, that building represents a place of horror, ordeal, brokenness, bitterness, despair, sadness, grief, agony, pain, injustice, confinement, prison, death. My pain means that I cannot visit the Museum of Memory, which I consider it necessary to maintain.

In a place where there was so much suffering, torture and unimaginable events, I find it abominable that this place is used for political and cultural demonstrations. That in a place of so much sadness, street bands or events are “celebrated” is disrespectful. That is not keeping alive the memory of those who suffered and died in that place.

There is no need to explain what Auschwitz means. Although it is in Poland, one associates Auschwitz with Nazi Germany. “Political and/or cultural events” are not mixed in that place of terror. Unfortunately this is not the case of the ex-ESMA. When one enters that place it should be a moment of reflection and also of sadness. Not a place where noise is made and the candidate on duty is applauded.

Repeating the words of José Emilio Burucúa: “Yes we can and we must demand that our anxieties are not summoned in the opportunistic way in which you (CK) have allowed it.”

I agree with what was written by Mr. Burucúa:

“I suppose there will be hundreds of relatives of the disappeared who share the pain caused by such a slap that you (CK) and those attending the ceremony have given us.”

The assumption is correct.





