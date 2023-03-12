Cryptocurrencies are increasingly present in the investment savings plans of those who are dedicated to finance. But in the near future they promise to be within the reach of the main stream and occupy daily operations. The security of the protocols is key in this regard. Maximiliano Carjuzaa, creator of the Money On Chain protocol, referred to this in a dialogue with PULSO.

QUESTION: What is the project you are working on?

ANSWER: The project is called “Money On Chain” and is a suite of protocols, which includes, for example, a stablecoin, a decentralized oracle, or a governance protocol. But what gave rise to this was the stablecoin which has some fundamental differences from the rest of the similar coins. The first is that the collateral used is exclusively Bitcoin. The second thing is that the protocol is implemented through a smart contract and the entire solution is contained in the blockchain, not only the business rules, but also the collateral. It means there is no way someone can change the rules, block a transaction, or seize a user’s funds. Something to which in Argentina we are so accustomed.

Q: Is it a stablecoin or “stablecoin”?

R: The protocol has two main tokens. The “On Chain Dollar” which is a stable currency that is attached to the US dollar, that is, it is always worth one dollar. The other is a token designed for long-term Bitcoin holders, called “B Pro”, they are the ones who provide the collateral envelope. That is to say that the protocol always has much more dollars inside, than the On Chain Dollars that exist.

Q: That is the support of the issuance of the tokens…

R: Indeed. At this moment there are US$15.48 in Bitcoin within the protocol, for each On Chain Dollar that was issued. In other words, each On Chain Dollar is backed by $15.48. That makes the protocol extremely robust and it is the only one that has existed for more than three years and has not been blown up during the crises of 2020 and 2022.

Q: Does the latter imply the possibility of continuing to issue Dollar On Chain until reaching a 1:1 equivalence?

R: The relationship has limits, and those limits depend on recent history in the price of Bitcoin. Right now the ratio could be at most 4 to 1, and no less than that. Once the ratio reaches 4, the protocol no longer allows issuing new On Chain Dollars. But, for example, when the price of Bitcoin reached $69,000, the ratio was 12 to 1. That is, when the price of Bitcoin grows, the requirement for collateral support also grows, precisely because after those bubbles usually comes a collapse.

«My advice to those who ask me is always that ‘you have to invest in Bitcoin what you are willing to lose’. This is still somewhat of an experiment.”

Q: Did the FTX crash hit you?

R: FTX’s downfall was somehow inevitable. Our protocol is the exact opposite of FTX, where people gave money to a company and that company “promised” to do something with that money, and we think that’s exactly where the problem lies. That is why we developed a protocol to achieve a decentralized scheme, where everyone can see in real time how much collateral exists, how much On Chain Dollar has been issued. That’s what keeps something like FTX from happening.

Q: At this price level, is it a good time to enter?

R: I am not an investment adviser or an economist. I cannot advise someone to invest in Bitcoin. My advice to those who ask me is always that “you have to invest in Bitcoin what you are willing to lose”. This is still somehow an experiment. A good strategy is to buy a quantity every month, and in this way one is protected from the volatility of Bitcoin. That is, if one has the capacity to buy US$10, the most advisable thing is to buy US$1 each month.

Q: How do you cope with the resistance of those who associate crypto with Ponzi schemes?

R: Well, the reality is that the crypto world is full of Ponzi schemes. Except for Bitcoin and a few honest projects, most projects have a pyramid component behind them. At Money On Chain we are a non-profit organization, we do not sell anything to anyone. We made a technology that offers a series of features, which we hope other fintechs will use. But we are not the ones who sell something to the users.

Q: Will crypto replace fiat money in the long run?

R: I think that first you have to separate Bitcoin and crypto. Crypto is not something that catches my eye and often serves to make its founders rich. Bitcoin is different, but Bitcoin doesn’t necessarily mess with the States. The monetary characteristics of Bitcoin are very similar to those of gold. Very possibly Bitcoin will take the place of gold in a few years, because gold cannot be sent over the web. And perhaps the rise of space mining will make gold no longer a rare commodity in 50 years. But gold has existed for 5,000 years, and that has never affected the ability of States to make monetary policy. Something similar happens with Bitcoin. Then if the States decide to make Bitcoin a legal tender, it will be a specific decision of each country. But in no way does Bitcoin erode the ability of States to issue money, decide with which currency to pay taxes, and what is the unit of account.

PROFILE

Maximiliano Carjuzaa has a degree in Computer Science (CAECE), MBA (IAE Business School).

Bitcoiner since 2011, he is a benchmark for the Argentine Bitcoin community.

He began his career at American Express, was part of the Mercado Pago team and was CTO of Ticketek and Ticketmaster.

He founded Money On Chain in 2017 with the aim of providing financial tools that were accessible to all public in an open and decentralized manner.



