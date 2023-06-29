Home » Excited to shoot at the New National Stadium![Rintaro Hinotsu Blog]
Entertainment

Excited to shoot at the New National Stadium![Rintaro Hinotsu Blog]

by admin
Excited to shoot at the New National Stadium![Rintaro Hinotsu Blog]

hello everyone!

My name is Rintaro Hinotsu.

Today I would like to talk about last month’s issue (June issue)!

In the last month’s issue, there was a page that took pictures at the New National Stadium!

Speaking of the New National Stadium, various sports competitions are held there, and I went to watch the games many times!

Since the beginning of this year, I have been watching college rugby and high school soccer finals. Okayama high school won the high school soccer championship, and as an Okayama native myself, I exploded with joy in the stands!

The New National Stadium, where many such hot matches were held. This time, instead of standing in the stands, I was able to get down and see the scenery from the ground. The ground was a place where I could feel some kind of energy.

When I saw the ground from the stands, it seemed a little narrow, but when I stood up, it felt like the grass was endless. When I think about how they pass the ball to their teammates and engage in defensive and offensive offense and defense on this field, I feel the strength of the players even more.

The WBC was held this year, and the Rugby World Cup will be held soon, so sports are really hot! !

I also have a passion for watching sports, which is my hobby!

Around here this time!

See also  "Kingsman" director Matthew Vaughn's new spy movie "Argylle" exclusively on Apple TV+

You may also like

Glou-Glou Releases ‘Drink Slowly’ | Niche Music

A Closer Look at FENDI’s 2024 Spring/Summer Joint...

Things Diane said to Julia the dresser

Demystifying Wang Baoqiang’s Octagonal Cage Movie Producer Inventory...

They made my week the dresser

One company under Jiang Guangtao’s name survives. Jiang...

Boca Juniors and Sarmiento face each other for...

They warn that 24 thousand classrooms are missing...

ZEROBASEONE will hold a “suspicious press conference” on...

The Cecilia case in El Chaco

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy