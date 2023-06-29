Excited to shoot at the New National Stadium![Rintaro Hinotsu Blog]

hello everyone!

My name is Rintaro Hinotsu.

Today I would like to talk about last month’s issue (June issue)!

In the last month’s issue, there was a page that took pictures at the New National Stadium!

Speaking of the New National Stadium, various sports competitions are held there, and I went to watch the games many times!

Since the beginning of this year, I have been watching college rugby and high school soccer finals. Okayama high school won the high school soccer championship, and as an Okayama native myself, I exploded with joy in the stands!

The New National Stadium, where many such hot matches were held. This time, instead of standing in the stands, I was able to get down and see the scenery from the ground. The ground was a place where I could feel some kind of energy.

When I saw the ground from the stands, it seemed a little narrow, but when I stood up, it felt like the grass was endless. When I think about how they pass the ball to their teammates and engage in defensive and offensive offense and defense on this field, I feel the strength of the players even more.

The WBC was held this year, and the Rugby World Cup will be held soon, so sports are really hot! !

I also have a passion for watching sports, which is my hobby!

Around here this time!

