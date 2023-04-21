Exciting Bukber Experience at Fast, Feast, Festive SPARK Senayan

For two years, I have harbored the desire to do iftar together during Ramadan with my family, friends, friends and relatives, but this was hindered by the Covid storm. Thank God, this year’s Ramadan we can already hold iftar activities or iftar together anywhere.

But I love thousands, sometimes the iftar event that has been planned is just a discourse, and often it is canceled due to difficulties in finding an empty place or because of different tastes in food.

Especially for housewives like me, sometimes inviting bukber is a way to have “me time”, especially if the bukber is with school alumni friends. attend, because the capacity of the bukber venue is narrow, because you can’t bring your family to the event.

Exciting Bukber at the SPARK Senayan Ramadan Culinary Festival “Fast, Feast, Festive”.

Coincidentally, last April 16, I came to the Ramadan culinary festival with the theme “Fast, Feast, Festive” SPARK Senayan to break the fast with friends, the location is strategic and easy to reach, the place is clean, the food choices are also many, the place is spacious, lots seating area, there is even live music, its outdoor location makes us feel free.

The “Fast, Feast, Festive” Culinary Festival 2023 SPARK Senayan takes place from 5 – 16 April 2023, there are lots of culinary tenants there, there are even free takjil for those of you who are lucky, it will be even more exciting when we can participate in games with free vouchers and prizes. also live music that makes us feel at home for long there.

Eat here if you don’t access the Ayomakan.com website you won’t get a discount voucher, so it’s better if we already have an account on the website, because almost all transactions on Fast, Feast, Festive use the Ayomakan.com website

For the price of food and drinks, it’s still safe in your pocket, so you don’t need to bring heavy supplies from outside, you will definitely feel at home when you are at Fast, Feast, Festive, especially since the surrounding scenery is beautiful, the atmosphere is comfortable and cool.

How to buy snacks at the tenant, just order through the website Ayomakan.com. How to register, go to www.ayokan.com, then right-click REGISTER, enter your email, password and cellphone number to have an account and start a snack transaction.

In order to be more economical when snacking at the AyoMakan Culinary Festival, it’s a good idea to buy an Ayomakan voucher. Payment is also very easy, you can use GOPAY, OVO, FUNDS, LinkAja.

If you want to save more, you should buy a special voucher that can be used offline at Fast, Feast, Festive or online on the Ayomakan.com platform, a snack voucher promo with up to 50% off. During the event, there were brothers and sisters from AyoMakan who gave out meal vouchers of 20K too, without a minimum spend, as long as we want to register an account directly on the AyoMakan.com website.

Voucher value with a discount of 50%, we can buy it at Ayomakan.com until April 30, 2023. There is a voucher nominal of Rp. 100,000 which can be purchased for only Rp. 50,000 and a nominal voucher of Rp. 50,000 is only Rp. 25,000.

There are also limited special vouchers for selected restaurants, to be used at Denny’s, there is a voucher worth IDR 100,000 which can be purchased at Ayomakan.com for only IDR 65,000. Vouchers can be used to dine in at Denny’s Kota Kasablanka and Denny’s Senayan City outlets until 31 May 2023.

Coincidentally, because I’m used to eating heavy food right away when breaking my fast, I immediately ordered Nasi Kapau and the fried chicken menu, while there were lots of shopping promos to eat on the spot or to take home.

Various Ayomakan.com promo vouchers:

1. Deals buy vouchers 50k get 100k. Buy 25k get 50k, buy at https://ayomakan.com/voucher

2. Free Promo voucher

– 5k discount min purchase 7k

– 10k discount min purchase 40k

– 20k discount min 100k purchase

It’s a shame that I went to the last day, I really hope that culinary festivals like this are held more often, not only during Ramadan moments… You must agree that those who were here yesterday too